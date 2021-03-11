Formula 1 Controversy: 1994 Season

As the 2021 Formula 1 season grows closer, it is important to look at events that have happened in previous years of the series.

# 1. Illegal Fuel Filler on the Benetton

In this compilation of historical Formula 1 controversies, we start with the illegal fuel filler. This was first noticed when Michael Schumacher's Benetton left the pits before Ayrton Senna's Williams in Brazil. This caused uproar in Formula 1 as Senna entered the pits before the German. At the German Grand Prix, it was discovered that Benetton had eliminated the fuel channel from the filler which allowed them to fill the car 12.5 percent quicker than other teams.

Benetton were accused of using an illegal fuel filler. Photo: Getty Images.

#2. Traction control on the Ferrari

The second controversy of the Formula 1 1994 championship took place at the Pacific Grand Prix in Japan. Ferrari driver Nicola Larini — substituting for Jean Alesi — told media he had used traction control during the practice session. Ferrari firmly denied this, yet doubts were cautiously raised. Senna, who retired on the first lap, followed the entire race from the sideline to receive audio cues from the drivers using traction control.

Ferrari were accused of using traction control. Photo: Pascal Rondeau/Getty Images.

#3. Launch control on the Benetton

The third controversy takes place at the end of a tragic week at Imola in 1994. The weekend saw the deaths of Roland Ratzenberger and three-time Formula 1 world champion Ayrton Senna. In the aftermath of these incidents, the teams and the FIA reached a mutual understanding to moderate the Formula 1 cars down for safety reasons.

Yet, at the French Grand Prix, Schumacher jumped from P3 to lead the race by the first corner. Doubts were raised once again, and the FIA decided to dissect the Benetton B194. The FIA discovered a launch control feature that assists drivers at the start of the race. Although it was found in the car, the FIA asserted that there wasn't sufficient evidence that Benetton had used the system.

Schumacher was involved in several controversies throughout the season. Photo: Pascal Rondeau/Allsport/Getty Images.

# 4. 1994 Formula 1 season finale

The biggest controversy of the 1994 Formula 1 season came at the final race in Australia. A solitary point separated Schumacher and Hill, which meant that whoever finished the race ahead, would win the championship. Schumacher took the lead in the race and was followed closely by Damon Hill, his championship rival.

On lap 35, Schumacher ran wide and brushed his car against a wall. The rapidly approaching Damon Hill saw the opportunity to pass the German and decided to take the inside line towards the next corner. Schumacher, at this point, turned his car aggressively towards Damon Hill, causing a collision that retired both drivers from the race. Schumacher won the championship by one point as neither driver finished the race. Williams - still reeling from the loss of Ayrton Senna - decided not to lodge a protest. Ultimately, the FIA took no action against Schumacher and the German was awarded the Formula 1 championship.

Michael Schumacher crashed into championship rival Damon Hill. Photo: Anton Want/Getty Images.