When will F1 Drive to Survive season 4 come out? Release date and everything you need to know

With Drive to Survive set for its fourth season on Netflix, F1 fans are waiting with anticipation for the show to return to its binge carousel.

After three action-packed editions, season 4 of Drive to Survive promises to be the best one yet. It will be centered around the tumultuous 2021 F1 season that saw Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton's epic title battle go down to the final lap.

The show is expected to have 10 episodes that will be available for consumption all in one go on March 11. This will give fans nine days to watch the season before the first race of the season gets underway on March 20 in Bahrain.

The upcoming season of Drive to Survive could highlight the epic duels between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. The duo's crash in Monza, Verstappen's mega shunt at Silverstone, and Hamilton's incredible performance at Interlagos are just some of the many points that could be focused on.

McLaren's Italian one-two, Lando Norris' Russian heartbreak, Esteban Ocon's first win and Fernando Alonso's first F1 podium since 2013 could also be shown to fans in detail.

F1 has already promised 'a typically unprecedented level of production' during the filming of this behind-the-scenes docu-series that has transformed the sport and raked in countless new fans. All that remains is for the episodes to drop on Netflix.

"I just want to see the facts" - Max Verstappen reveals he isn't keen to be a part of F1 Drive to Survive

While Drive to Survive will undoubtedly focus on Max Verstappen's title fight with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, the Dutchman has confessed he isn't a fan of the series.

Verstappen was portrayed in a negative light when the show debuted in 2018. Many fans felt he forced Daniel Ricciardo to leave Red Bull for Renault despite the fact that the pair are good friends.

When asked about his honest opinion of Drive to Survive, Verstappen said:

“I understand that it has to be done like this to boost popularity in America, but as a driver, I don’t like to participate in this. They’ve faked some rivalries that aren’t there at all, so I’ve decided not to get involved and not to give interviews because there’s not really anything to show you. I’m not a dramatic show person, I just want to see the facts and the actual events.”

Drive to Survive has also been known to fabricate and misalign timelines to make their show more compelling. This was infamously done by showcasing Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris as sparring teammates and also during Charles Leclerc's promotion from Alfa Romeo to Ferrari.

