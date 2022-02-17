How accurate is Drive to Survive?

Netflix's Drive to Survive series, which takes viewers behind the scenes of F1's traveling circus, has been a massive hit in more ways than one.

The show, which started with the 2018 season, has played a huge role in reviving what was considered a dwindling fan base. F1 is currently the quickest growing sport on social media as per The Athletic and much of this can be attributed to Drive to Survive.

It has, however, gone against the grain with many purists who are not impressed with the way the show takes creative liberties with certain facts to create more intriguing storylines. So, exactly how much of Drive to Survive is an accurate representation of F1?

The creative liberties taken by F1 Drive to Survive

The show has been known to alter engine sounds as well as tire screeches and mix and match between them and the visuals for what they feel will make for better viewing. It may seem like a nitpick, but hardcore fans have been vocal about their displeasure with this aspect.

Many driver rivalries have been fabricated to provide more tension and drama to the show. Most notably, Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz were seen as dueling teammates at each other's throats when the pair were extremely amicable in real life.

Moving timelines and facts around to make a story more relatable and heartwarming is also something Drive to Survive has done. Charles Leclerc's move to Ferrari from Sauber was one story they twisted in the opening season to make it more compelling.

British commentators Jack Nicholls and Ben Edwards have been known to record commentary that is patched in to appear as if it were from a real-time telecast. This has also been used to steer narratives along certain paths.

In season 3, Romain Grosjean's death-defying fireball crash was also a major plot point and was portrayed in a manner that showed the Frenchman was trapped in the inferno for longer than he was.

The show made it appear as though the remaining drivers were back in the pits watching Grosjean fight his way out of the burning cockpit of his Haas, which was factually incorrect.

There are plenty more such instances where the show has opted for sensationalism over straight facts. Regardless of these transgressions in the eyes of 'true' fans, the show is a resounding success and continues to bring in more eyeballs towards F1.

The new season is expected to release on March 11, just in time for people to catch up with all the storylines before the 2022 season gets underway in Bahrain on March 20.

