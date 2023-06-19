F1 driver of the day Alex Albon reflects on a ‘massive’ Canadian GP performance 

Though Max Verstappen reigned supreme at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, it was Williams driver Alex Albon who stole the limelight in Montreal.

Albon secured a seventh-place finish at the Canadian GP and was voted the F1 Driver of the Day by 28.7% of the fans, ahead of fan favorite Lewis Hamilton and race winner Verstappen.

This was also Albon's career-best finish, grabbing six valuable points for his team in the process. Consequently, Williams have moved to the ninth spot in the F1 Constructors' Championship standings with seven points to their name.

Soon after the race, Albon shared a post on his social media handles, thanking his team for their efforts in upgrading the engine.

“P7???? A MASSIVE thank you to the team & everyone back at the factory for all the hard work and time that was put into getting the upgrades ready for this weekend. That was fun,” he wrote.

Alex Albon's teammate Logan Sargeant, on the other hand, had yet another disappointing race. The rookie driver was forced to retire with 15 laps to go due to an oil leak that was starting to affect his power unit.

Alex Albon is 'exceptionally good at managing a race', believes Williams' Head of Vehicle Performances

Dave Robson, the Head of Vehicle Performances for Williams Racing, shared his thoughts on Alex Albon's and Williams' success at the Canadian GP.

Reflecting on the team's overall performance, Robson acknowledged that there were "mixed fortunes" for both drivers.

“There were mixed fortunes for the two sides of our garage today," Robson said.

He then praised Albon's ability to strategically navigate through the field while maintaining a strong defensive line.

"We have seen in the past that Alex is exceptionally good at managing a race and defending against a group of cars," he said.

Robson further commended Albon's P7 finish, attributing his achievement not only to his own skill but also to the support he received from the team.

"His drive was outstanding [today] and the help he received from the team was equally impressive."

Alex Albon's brilliant drive at the Canadian GP has moved him up to the 12th spot in the driver's standings with seven points to his name.

Poll : 0 votes