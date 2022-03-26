F1 driver-turned-pundit Ralf Schumacher leaves Saudi Arabia amid fear over terror strikes

Former F1 driver-turned-pundit Ralf Schumacher has now left Jeddah after voicing concerns over F1's decision to go ahead with the race. While speaking to Sky Germany, the former Williams driver and brother of the legendary Michael Schumacher expressed his disappointment at the decision to go ahead with the weekend. He said:

“It’s only 20 kilometres away. If it really is an attack, then I’m really surprised what we are still doing here. We should pack up as soon as possible and leave a country like that.”

He further went on to explain why F1 was under extreme pressure from the Saudi government to go ahead with the race due to the long-term nature of the contract between the two entities. The German said:

“First of all, I have to make it clear that I am an expert on Formula 1 and not on insurance or business or politics. I think the pressure on Formula 1 is enormous. There is a very, very large amount of money being paid and there is a long-term contract. Now the discussion is that the Saudi government is saying that they will ensure that it is safe. That means F1 can’t just pull the ripcord.”

Ralf hinted at his decision to leave the country and signed off, saying it was up to the individuals on how they proceeded in these circumstances. He said:

“I think that’s the problem. I have a clear opinion on it and I’ve made my decision. But of course, everyone has to do it for themselves.”

Some of Sky Germany F1 crew leave Jeddah, following Ralf Schumacher's departure

In one of the latest developments, some of Sky Germany's crew decided to leave Saudi Arabia immediately, with Ralf Schumacher being one of them. On his social media account, Schumacher posted a picture of him boarding a flight to Munich from Jeddah Airport.

Other Sky Germany crew that have left Jeddah include Sascha Roose and Sandra Baumgartner, while Peter Hardenacke is staying back and will report from the track.

After a four-hour meeting between the drivers and team officials last night, it was decided that the weekend would go ahead as planned. It remains to be seen what kind of impact there will be on the race weekend following this latest development.

Edited by Anurag C