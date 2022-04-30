F1 engine cost cap could be set at $140 million for 2026

The F1 Commission, which convened its meeting on Tuesday, April 26, has suggested an engine cost cap figure of $140 million for the 2026 season. The figures, however, are yet to be agreed upon by the teams, according to a report by Auto Motor und Sport (AMuS).

The meeting that convened in London had several topics on the agenda such as the cars, the new engines from 2026 onwards, and the cost caps for the future. According to Ferrari team principal Matia Binotto, who spoke about the meeting at Imola, inflation costs affecting budget caps and increasing sprint events in the current season were also on the agenda. One of the key topics, however, was to make the rules and regulations viable for new manufacturers such as Peugeot, Audi, and Porsche who wish to enter the sport.

Reporting one of the unresolved issues, the AMuS report stated:

“The general conditions also stipulated that it should be easier for new manufacturers to enter Formula 1. This is primarily aimed at the two VW brands Porsche and Audi, which recently received the go-ahead from the Group’s supervisory board to enter the market. The newcomers are pushing for the new engine regulations to be passed by June, as promised, to make entry plans official and work to begin.”

Ashley Woodhouse @AshWoody90



Helmet cameras which I think are good but need improvement, will be mandatory from 2023.



At the F1 Commission meeting in London today, all 10 teams agreed to six sprint races from 2023, which I think needs to happen if the Sprint format is to continue. Helmet cameras which I think are good but need improvement, will be mandatory from 2023.

The report suggests that the FIA must make the regulations friendlier for new manufacturers, which the sport is trying to finalize by June. Speaking of budget caps, AMuS reported some unresolved bits of the debate, stating:

“There is still a dispute about the amount of the budget cap for the development of the engines. Currently there is a figure of 140 million US dollars per year. The question is how high the extra bonus is for newcomers. Sums between five and ten million US dollars a year were last discussed here. There is also still a need for discussion when it comes to the permitted test bench hours, the battery size, and the charging capacity.”

Meanwhile, Red Bull and Mercedes team principals Christian Horner and Toto Wolff, respectively, had already conceded that a lot of the rules were unclear, especially concerning the capital expenditure (CapEx) amount.

F1 2026 cars will be shorter, lighter, and eco-friendly

The German publication reported that F1 will be making the next generation of cars even shorter and lighter than the current ones. According to the report, the details of the engine regulation framework and the future car designs were also discussed.

F1 News.Live @f1newslive_

These will:



1) Reduce drag to improve sustainability.



2) Take further steps to generate competitive racing and enabling the cars to follow each other closely.



The chassis regulations will also be modified in 2026.

These will:

1) Reduce drag to improve sustainability.

2) Take further steps to generate competitive racing and enabling the cars to follow each other closely.

3) Reduce the car dimensions.

On the new cars for the 2026 season and beyond, AMuS reported saying:

“The plan for the next F1 generation is in place. In the 2026 season, the racing cars should be shorter, lighter, safer, and more environmentally friendly. In the case of the engines, the first concrete framework conditions have already been established. However, the details of the drive development are still being debated.”

Shedding further light on what future F1 cars could be, the German publication reported:

“Those responsible also promised that the trend towards ever longer and heavier cars would not only be stopped but reversed. With the current regulations, a limitation of the wheelbase to 3.60 meters has been stipulated for the first time. F1 technical director Pat Symonds can imagine that the space between the axles can be saved by another 30 centimeters.”

To become eco-friendly, the sport is currently using E10 fuel, which contains 10 percent ethanol sourced from plant waste. The overall target, however, is to have 100 percent sustainable fuel by 2025.

