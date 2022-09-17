"The man s*cks at overtaking; He isn’t really good at it"- F1 Fans troll Lewis Hamilton for preferring mid-race battles over starting first

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton recently revealed that he has had a lot more fun driving in the middle of the grid than starting in front. He said this while talking about his performances this season, which have captivated.

The Briton has spent most of his time in F1 in the most competitive cars. Be it McLaren or Mercedes, he's normally had good qualifying positions and has won multiple races each season. But the Mercedes W13 has not been good enough to have consistent front-row starts. This saw Lewis Hamilton start in the middle of the pack for most races. However, he has said that the mid-race battles reminded him of his karting days.

"It’s a thousand times more enjoyable battling with people. I remember my first go-kart was like an old kart. We always had to start at the back, old tyres – that’s what I always enjoyed doing."

However, fans on Twitter took his words in a different way. Many thought that he's been "washed" and cannot compete with the front runners anymore. Here are some of those:

Lewis Hamilton improving with every race

The start of the season was not impressive for the German outfit. They could hardly get their cars into Q3 and a podium felt like an unrealistic dream. Most of this was due to the aerodynamics of the W13, which caused the car to bounce violently on the straights. This compromised their top speed, making them lose time. The team's fall was evident in Austria as Lewis Hamilton was unable to overtake Mick Schumacher in his Haas.

However, the team has improved a lot since and has been on the podium multiple times. Although their performances haven't been worthy of a win, their reliability and consistency in strategy have secured them a third place in the constructor's championship. Lewis Hamilton is also looking good for a potential victory this season. But there is another matter of concern for the Briton: the championship contenders.

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc are extremely fast in their Red Bull and Ferrari. It will be hard for Mercedes to capture a victory unless both of these drivers make mistakes in a single race. If that fails to happen, Lewis Hamilton might have to finish the season without a single victory. In this case, it would be the first time in his career that he'll finish a season without a race win.

