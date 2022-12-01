F1-FIA relationship is 'a marriage that is going to last', claims Mohammed Ben Sulayem

The relationship between F1 and its governing body, the FIA, has come under the microscope as speculation of growing tension between the two parties has continued to grow over time.

FIA was criticized throughout the 2022 season for the way it handled political issues, such as the Red Bull cost cap saga and Sprint races. FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, however, came forward in a recent interview and claimed that the relationship between the FIA and the FOM (Formula One Management) is on good terms. He also claimed that he talks to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali "every two days."

Speaking to RacingNews365, Ben Sulayem said:

"I speak to Stefano every two days and if I don't, he calls me. This is the way, even before any meeting or decisions - it's like a marriage that is going to last. I am in a very good professional and personal relationship with FOM."

Ben Sulayem added:

"In the F1 Commission we agree, and we push for things that are better for the sport - and that's for the sporting and commercial side. Sure there are questions out there, but definitely the relationship has never been better. Why? Because my interest in the sport is strong. I listen to [Domenicali], he listens to me and we both know that this marriage has to be sustainable and go further. Honestly, it [goes] from strength to strength."

F1 and FIA have profited immensely over the years, and the claims of a rift between the two parties look strong from afar. The truth, however, is known only to the members of the two parties.

F1's nomination for 'Action of the Year' award revealed by FIA

The FIA has decided which moment from the 2022 season of Formula 1 should be nominated for the fan-voted 'Action of the Year' award.

The award allows motorsport fans to choose their defining event of the sporting year. Balloting for the award is undertaken by motor racing fans via the FIA's official website. The vote will take place sometime before the 2022 edition of the annual FIA Prize Giving ceremony.

The FIA has chosen the Lap 45 battle between Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Perez, and Charles Leclerc in the British GP earlier this year.

The side-by-side action between Perez and Leclerc and the smart and advantageous double overtake from Hamilton is a highlight from the 2022 season that fans of the sport remember distinctly.

