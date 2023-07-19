F1 Hungarian GP: Top 5 race winners

F1 will soon be heading to the Hungaroring circuit for the annual Hungarian Grand Prix, which has been held every year since the inaugural race in 1986. Given the track, overtaking can be hard for the drivers unless there is a superior advantage from the aerodynamics, and with two consecutive DRS zones, top speeds of around 315 kph (195 mph) are frequently witnessed.

Here is former F1 driver Nico Rosberg analyzing and explaining the Hungaroring circuit.

The race around the track is quite interesting and has produced some of the most decorated winners in F1. Even though some of the best drivers in the history of the sport had the chance to win the Hungarian GP once or twice, some of those broke the barrier to become the best ones on this track.

There are drivers who have won multiple times here and now their names are in the history books of Formula 1.

Who are the most successful drivers of the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix?

Here is a list of the Formula 1 drivers who had the skills and machinery fit enough to win the Hungarian Grand Prix multiple times!

#1. Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his first Hungarian Grand Prix victory with McLaren in 2007 (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Lewis Hamilton won the Hungarian GP in his rookie season of Formula 1 in 2007 with McLaren. He was followed up by Kimi Raikkonen and Nick Heidfeld. He has won the race a whopping eight times during his Formula 1 career, and no driver has come even close to him to beat that. He won the race in 2009, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2019, and 2020.

#2. Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher celebrates his 2004 victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Arguably one of the most successful Formula 1 drivers, Michael Schumacher is second in the list of drivers with the most wins at the Hungaroring. He won the Hungarian Grand Prix four times before retiring, marking his final win on the track in 2004. Other than that, he also won the race there in 1994, 1998, and 2001. The 2004 victory on the track was very special for him and the team as it also marked their victory in the constructor's championship.

#3. Ayrton Senna

Ayrton Senna celebrates winning the 1991 Hungarian Grand Prix (Photo by Pascal Rondeau/Getty Images)

The legendary Ayrton Senna won the Hungarian Grand Prix three times. The Brazilian, a three-time F1 world champion, won the historic race in 1988, 1991 and 1992 during the peak of his career with McLaren.

#4. Nelson Piquet

Nelson Piquet wins the Hungarian Grand Prix in 1986 (Photo by Mike King/Getty Images)

Nelson Piquet won the Hungarian Grand Prix twice, successively in 1986 and 1987. He was the first-ever winner of the Hungarian Grand Prix since it was only in '86 that F1 started to race on the track.

#5. Sebastian Vettel

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has also won the Hungarian GP twice - in 2015 and 2017. Both his wins at this circuit came during his time with Ferrari.