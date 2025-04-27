F1 insider hopes Lando Norris avoids emulating Daniel Ricciardo

F1 insider Johnny Herbert asks Lando Norris to avoid emulating what Daniel Ricciardo did in his career and switch teams as soon as the teammate battle gets heated. The Australian was a part of Red Bull from 2014 to 2018.

His stint with the Austrian team began with Ricciardo beating Sebastian Vettel in 2014. After the German driver's departure from the team, Ricciardo became the de facto team leader.

This continued even when Max Verstappen joined the team in 2016, and the duo worked well together. Things changed by 2018 when the Dutch driver started becoming a bigger competition to Ricciardo.

Slowly but steadily, it did appear that Verstappen was becoming the key driver within the team while Ricciardo was slowly becoming a smaller and smaller factor. Looking at the change of tides within the team, the Australian decided that it was time to make the leap and move to Renault. From there on, Ricciardo's career never recovered.

Daniel Ricciardo's teammate during his McLaren stint was Norris, and there are a few similarities in how the British driver is struggling in their third season together, while teammate Oscar Piastri has now taken over the lead in the championship.

Herbert hopes Norris doesn't make the same mistake as the Australian, as he is capable of winning the championship. He told CoinCasino:

"There's always a chance that Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri leaves McLaren because of the rivalry, but would they risk a good pairing? Daniel Ricciardo left Red Bull because of Max Verstappen's emergence and gave it a shot at Renault.

"There will be a time at McLaren when they choose to favor one of the drivers, it's impossible to keep it equal. There will be more trust placed in the one driver outperforming the other, hopefully it’s a lesson learnt from last season."

He added:

"But, Piastri seems to be controlling his own destiny at the moment and has the edge. Could Norris take the same path as Ricciardo? Possibly… but why would he do that? He’s fast enough to beat Oscar for this Championship, it will be hard work for them both.”

Daniel Ricciardo's career trajectory post his Red Bull exit

Daniel Ricciardo's career trajectory after his Red Bull exit was disappointing. The driver went without a podium in 2019 (his first season with Renault). His second season was marginally better, as he secured a few podiums with the team before making a move to McLaren.

In 2021, Daniel won his final Formula One race at Monza. Throughout the season, he frequently fell behind Lando Norris. All of this culminated in 2022, when the arrival of ground effect gave the driver no place to hide.

Unable to perform at a high level, Ricciardo was dropped from the team, and after spending roughly a year at Red Bull's sister team trying to reach a respectable level, he was eventually dropped from the squad.

About the author Charanjot Singh Kohli Charanjot is an F1 writer and Content Specialist at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience covering news, trends, and analyses related to the sport.



He started watching F1 when Narain Karthikeyan made his F1 debut in 2005 and was hooked when Kimi Raikkonen delivered a stunning lap in Monaco in the same season. He has been with the firm for almost 4 years and tries his best to put his links in the F1 paddock to the best use so as to report relevant and accurate information.



Charanjot has interviewed Indian motorsports driver Kush Maini during his time with Sportskeeda. He has also written 4K+ articles on the sport and is the key factor behind all the F1-related content that goes out in the domain.



If given a chance, he would like for India’s Buddh International Circuit to be added back to the calendar. A Mechanical engineer and an MBA, Charanjot aims to spearhead the cause of making F1 a mainstream sport in India. Apart from F1, he also follows MotoGP, cricket and MMA. Know More