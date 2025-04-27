F1 insider hopes Lando Norris avoids emulating Daniel Ricciardo

F1 insider Johnny Herbert asks Lando Norris to avoid emulating what Daniel Ricciardo did in his career and switch teams as soon as the teammate battle gets heated. The Australian was a part of Red Bull from 2014 to 2018.
His stint with the Austrian team began with Ricciardo beating Sebastian Vettel in 2014. After the German driver's departure from the team, Ricciardo became the de facto team leader.
This continued even when Max Verstappen joined the team in 2016, and the duo worked well together. Things changed by 2018 when the Dutch driver started becoming a bigger competition to Ricciardo.
Slowly but steadily, it did appear that Verstappen was becoming the key driver within the team while Ricciardo was slowly becoming a smaller and smaller factor. Looking at the change of tides within the team, the Australian decided that it was time to make the leap and move to Renault. From there on, Ricciardo's career never recovered.
Daniel Ricciardo's teammate during his McLaren stint was Norris, and there are a few similarities in how the British driver is struggling in their third season together, while teammate Oscar Piastri has now taken over the lead in the championship.
Herbert hopes Norris doesn't make the same mistake as the Australian, as he is capable of winning the championship. He told CoinCasino:
"There's always a chance that Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri leaves McLaren because of the rivalry, but would they risk a good pairing? Daniel Ricciardo left Red Bull because of Max Verstappen's emergence and gave it a shot at Renault.
"There will be a time at McLaren when they choose to favor one of the drivers, it's impossible to keep it equal. There will be more trust placed in the one driver outperforming the other, hopefully it’s a lesson learnt from last season."
He added:
"But, Piastri seems to be controlling his own destiny at the moment and has the edge. Could Norris take the same path as Ricciardo? Possibly… but why would he do that? He’s fast enough to beat Oscar for this Championship, it will be hard work for them both.”
Daniel Ricciardo's career trajectory post his Red Bull exit
Daniel Ricciardo's career trajectory after his Red Bull exit was disappointing. The driver went without a podium in 2019 (his first season with Renault). His second season was marginally better, as he secured a few podiums with the team before making a move to McLaren.
In 2021, Daniel won his final Formula One race at Monza. Throughout the season, he frequently fell behind Lando Norris. All of this culminated in 2022, when the arrival of ground effect gave the driver no place to hide.
Unable to perform at a high level, Ricciardo was dropped from the team, and after spending roughly a year at Red Bull's sister team trying to reach a respectable level, he was eventually dropped from the squad.