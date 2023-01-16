‪F1 Latest: Lewis Hamilton could extend his Mercedes contract until 2025‬

Recent reports suggest that Lewis Hamilton will be signing a two-year contract extension with Mercedes that would keep him with the team until the end of the 2025 F1 season.

According to Sportune, the seven-time world champion's new contract will entail a $49 million (£40 million) annual salary. The report suggested that the Silver Arrows initially offered the same salary as before, which was set at $38 million (£31 million), although this was not agreed upon in the end.

Slipstream @SlipstreamDRS | Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes contract could be extended by two years, according to reports.



This would keep Hamilton in F1 until the end of 2025.



[sportune.20minutes.fr] | Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes contract could be extended by two years, according to reports.This would keep Hamilton in F1 until the end of 2025. 🚨 | Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes contract could be extended by two years, according to reports. This would keep Hamilton in F1 until the end of 2025.[sportune.20minutes.fr]

Both Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff have been quite vocal about their intentions to continue together, at least in the near future. The Austrian even suggested that it would be a simple and quick job to finalize the new contract.

As reported by Sky Sports, when speaking about the new contract and all that the discussions would entail, Wolff had said:

“We have a full year to go. We’re so aligned. In the last 10 years our relationship has grown that it’s just a matter of him physically being back in Europe, sticking our heads together, wrestling a bit and then leaving the room with white smoke after a few hours.”

As reported by The New York Times towards the end of last season, the Mercedes driver made it quite clear that he is "not done yet". He had said:

“It’s not forever, but something inside is telling me, ‘You’re not done yet. You’ve got to keep pushing. You’ve got more to do, more to achieve.”

While no official confirmations have been made regarding this new contract for Lewis Hamilton, one can certainly expect details of his future with the team to come sooner rather than later.

Mercedes to discuss the political situation with Lewis Hamilton after winter break

The FIA earlier announced that drivers will not be permitted to use F1 as a platform to make public "political, religious and personal statements" without prior written permission, as per the updated International Sporting Code.

Lewis Hamilton is an advocate of diversity and has used his platform as one of the world's most influential athletes to promote equal rights. With this in mind, Toto Wolff confirmed that he has not had this conversation with Hamilton, although he is confident that it will all turn out positive in the end.

As reported by Sky Sports, Wolff said:

"We haven't talked about the political situation because he's in his off-season and I think it's important to shield yourself from F1. This is what I'm very much doing, helping to shield. Once he's back, these things will certainly be discussed with a positive mindset."

"I think we need to see how this really pans out. We understand that sports are here to not make politics, but on the contrary, unite. I have no doubt that Mohammed and the FIA mean well to achieve the right things, it's just about aligning that with drivers that have been more outspoken in the past. Every time, I know when Mohammed has spoken to Lewis and the other way around, it has ended up in a positive conversation."

Whether the new rules affect drivers is yet to be seen. However, with the departure of Sebastian Vettel, the activism quotient of drivers has definitely taken a hit.

Poll : 0 votes