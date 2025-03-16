F1 legend drops 2-word reaction on Lewis Hamilton's father consoling Isack Hadjar after the driver was heartbroken by his early race crash

Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony Hamilton won fans' hearts by comforting rookie Isack Hadjar following his early exit from the 2025 Australian Grand Prix. Former F1 legend Damon Hill was impressed with Anthony and praised his gesture via social media.

Isack Hadjar, the promising Red Bull junior driver who finished P2 in the 2024 F2 Championship, debuted in F1 this year. He joined Red Bull's sister team, Racing Bulls, after they promoted Liam Lawson to the main team.

Meanwhile, Hadjar was having a great weekend in Australia as he qualified P11. However, the Sunday race turned out to be disastrous as the debutant crashed on the formation lap. While heating up his tires in cold and wet conditions, Hadjar lost control of his rear and slammed into the wall, which completely damaged his rear wing.

That marked the end of his first Grand Prix in F1, and Hadjar was completely dejected. Meanwhile, to comfort the rookie, Lewis Hamilton's dad, Anthony Hamilton, hugged him and offered his support while Hadjar made his way back to the pit lane.

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill loved Anthony's gesture as he dropped two words of praise for him on social media.

"Big man #f1," Hill posted on X (previously known as Twitter).

Anthony Hamilton consoled an emotional Isack Hadjar after his crash and event and visited the Racing Bulls garage to meet him after the race. In an interview, Anthony explained that his heart sank seeing Isack in the wall.

As a father of a seven-time F1 world champion driver, he understands the hardships an F1 driver goes through to get to the big stage. Hence, to see Hadjar's debut race get over before it even began was a heartbreaking moment to witness for Anthony.

Meanwhile, Hadjar apologized to his team for the mistake and is looking forward to bouncing back in China.

Lewis Hamilton reflects on first race with Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton at F1 Grand Prix Of Australia (Image Source: Getty)

Meanwhile, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton debuted for Ferrari in Australia but delivered disappointing results, finishing P10. However, regardless of the position, the Brit was happy with the results, as he feared crashing under wet conditions.

Talking to media after the race, Hamilton said (via ESPN):

"Definitely a big crash course today. I'm just grateful I kept it out of the wall. It felt like I was in the deep, deep end today. Just everything is new, from the first time I'm driving this car in the rain, the car was behaving a lot different to what I've experienced in the past."

The 2025 Australian Grand Prix was indeed chaotic as six drivers faced DNF. Lewis Hamilton kept his race clean but couldn't extract the necessary pace to finish higher up the order. His teammate, Charles Leclerc, also faced similar struggles, finishing P8.

