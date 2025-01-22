F1 legend drops 3-word verdict on Lewis Hamilton's first picture in Ferrari colors

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton has stunned fans with his first picture in red overalls as he got dressed up for his maiden test run. Former F1 champion and analyst Damon Hill reacted to the picture and compared his look to the devil.

The town of Maranello was buzzing on January 20 as Hamilton arrived all dressed up in a black suit to mark his debut. He visited Enzo Ferrari's legendary residence and clicked his first picture with the team.

The post gained more than five million likes on Instagram and was widely shared across all social media platforms. A day later, the seven-time world champion dropped another picture that broke the internet. He was dressed up in red overalls for his first test run with the team.

Former F1 champion Damon Hill reacted to the post on social media, writing:

"Devil wears Ferrari."

Damon Hill's post for Hamilton [Image Source: @96f1champ/Instagram]

Hill previously paid a tribute to Hamilton by resharing his picture in a black suit clicked outside Enzo Ferrari's home and deemed it as the beginning of a new era.

Lewis Hamilton received a lot of applause from fans during his test run at the Fiorano track. The driver stayed back after the practice session to greet the fans and acknowledge their support.

According to a report from Planet F1, Hamilton did 30 laps around the Fiorano circuit. However, adverse weather conditions prevented the Brit from hitting full throttle and unleashing the maximum speed of the older model.

The weather has been foggy and overcast since morning. However, since the track was dry, the team decided to go ahead with the scheduled practice regardless.

Moreover, the 40-year-old will reportedly head to Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya next week for a second test run. This is standard practice that Ferrari conducts for its driver each season, and hence, Hamilton will likely have to follow the routine.

Lewis Hamilton reached out to Sebastian Vettel ahead of Ferrari debut — Reports

Sebastian Vettel [L] Lewis Hamilton [R] (Image Source: Getty)

January 20, 2025, was a big day for Lewis Hamilton as he made his debut for Scuderia Ferrari. He completed the historic transfer almost a year after the news broke last year in February.

Moreover, according to Italian publication Corriere, Hamilton reached out to former colleague Sebastian Vettel to seek advice for his debut run. Vettel and Hamilton began their F1 careers together and were engaged in a fierce rivalry.

However, as both drivers matured, their rivalry turned into a beautiful friendship. They supported each other on multiple occasions, and the British driver even hosted a dinner for Vettel after his retirement in 2022.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton has a long way to go in his Ferrari career. While the test run was a success, his official season will begin on March 16 at the Australian Grand Prix.

