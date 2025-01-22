Watch: Tifosi gather in Maranello for Lewis Hamilton's first test run in a Ferrari

As Lewis Hamilton approached the Fiorano track for his maiden test run with Ferrari, the Tifosi crowd gathered outside the race circuit in huge numbers to cheer for the British driver. Fans showed up with banners and flags and cheered for him as he took laps around the track.

Hamilton's much-anticipated debut with the Italian team lived up to the hype as he spent two busy days at the Maranello factory. Following a photo shoot at the headquarters, the Brit toured the factory accompanied by team principal Fred Vasseur, CEO Benedetto Vigna, and chairman John Elkann.

A few days later, Hamilton dropped a stunning picture in red overalls sending the internet into a frenzy. The picture received millions of likes in a few hours as fans eagerly awaited his first test run in a Ferrari car. On January 22, the seven-time world champion arrived at the Fiorano track. Hours before his scheduled test run, fans flocked to the circuit in huge numbers. Many supporters lined up in the early morning despite chilly and foggy weather.

The Tifosi crowd had come with banners, cameras, and team flags to support their new driver. Lewis Hamilton acknowledged their support by waving at them during his laps.

Previously, Tifosi fans gathered outside Ferrari headquarters on January 20 to glimpse the Brit. He stepped outside for a few minutes to thank the fans and sign a few autographs before John Elkann and Fred Vasseur escorted him.

Lewis Hamilton breaks silence on Ferrari debut—'Dream of racing in red'

Lewis Hamilton (center) outside Ferrari headquarters [Image Source: @lewishamilton/Instagram]

After almost a year since confirming his transfer to Scuderia Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton debuted in Maranello on January 20. He went to the headquarters to click his first picture with the team which instantly went viral across all social media platforms.

Moreover, in the caption, he poured his emotions and said:

"There are some days that you know you’ll remember forever, and today, my first as a Ferrari driver, is one of those days. I’ve been lucky enough to have achieved things in my career I never thought possible, but part of me has always held on to that dream of racing in red. I couldn’t be happier to realize that dream today."

"Today we start a new era in the history of this iconic team, and I can’t wait to see what story we will write together."

Days after this post, Hamilton made his debut test run at the Fiorano track, where fans turned up in numbers to support the seven-time world champion.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari appear to be a perfect match. However, the 2025 season won't be a cakewalk. The grid has become competitive since last season. The Italian team missed the Constructors' championship by a fine margin as McLaren lifted the trophy. Regardless, with a potent lineup of Hamilton and Charles Leclerc at their help, the Italian team will back itself for a positive season.

