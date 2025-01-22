Watch: Lewis Hamilton's first run in a Ferrari at Maranello as the Tifosi cheers for him

Lewis Hamilton has made his test debut for Ferrari as he took the F1-75 model for a spin at the Fiorano track on January 22. Tifosi fans gathered outside the circuit and cheered loudly as Hamilton waved at them to acknowledge their support.

Hamilton has been under constant spotlight since the moment he landed in Maranello for his debut. He arrived at the factory on January 20 and dropped a stunning picture at the headquarters, featuring a Ferrari sports car as a backdrop.

Later, Ferrari released a video of Hamilton's first day, where the Brit was seen touring the factory, meeting team members, and soaking in the applause.

After the factory tour, it was time for the seven-time world champion to get his hands on the car. He arrived at the Fiorano track on January 22, where the team had planned a special test for him. He took the older model, F1-75, for a spin amid loud cheers from the crowd.

Trending

Fans had begun flocking to the circuit in the early morning despite chilly weather. They came in with cameras and posters and cheered loudly. Hamilton, meanwhile, acknowledged their support and waved at the turn.

Expand Tweet

The 40-year-old is likely to spend a significant amount of time on the track to get a feel for the car. He previously ran simulation tests on his debut day at the factory. Moreover, he is also likely to meet engineers and other team members after the session is over.

This is just the beginning of Lewis Hamilton's new era at Ferrari. His bold decision to sever ties with Mercedes received mixed reactions. However, on his first day, the Brit appeared happy and at peace. Moreover, the Italian team bosses, including John Elkann and Fred Vasseur, welcomed Hamilton with utmost warmth and love.

Meanwhile, Hamilton will reportedly visit Maranello again next month as Ferrari has scheduled a special car launch event for February 19.

Lewis Hamilton dons red suit, breaks the internet

Lewis Hamilton Tests For Ferrari (Image Source: Getty)

Hours ahead of his test debut, Lewis Hamilton posted a picture of himself dressed in Ferrari's iconic red suit on social media. The frame looked bold, and fans went gaga over his new look. Since the day he announced his transfer to the Italian team, his fans were eager to see him in red overalls.

Moreover, Hamilton also posted a picture of his new crash helmet, ditching the traditional red color and going with the shade of yellow instead. The helmet had his number 44 and personal logo printed on the top with some shades of color red distinctly visible.

Lewis Hamilton's debut week in Maranello has certainly met the hype, as both sides updated fans with inside pictures and videos on social media. The Tifosi crowd already seems in awe of the British driver, and the journey has just begun.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback