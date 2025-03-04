F1 legend drops 4-word reaction to a shocking video of a Russian spy predicting the fall of America in a 40-year-old video

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill gave a short reaction after he shared a 40-year-old video of a Russian spy predicting the fall of the USA. The 1996 world champion has stayed active ever since retiring from the sport at the end of the 1999 season.

Ad

In 2006, Hill became the President of the British Racing Drivers' Club and remained at the helm until the end of 2011 as he ventured into punditry with Sky Sports in 2012. The 64-year-old has never shied away from giving his opinion both on and off the camera on various issues and uses his social media to further give his opinions.

In his recent Instagram story, the 64-year-old reshared a 40-year-old video of a Russian spy talking about the impact of ideological subversion and how it had affected the landscape in the USA and its next generation. The spy could be heard saying:

Ad

Trending

"It's a great brainwashing process, which was very slow, and it's divided into four basic stages. The first one being demoralization, it takes from 15 to 20 years to demoralize the nation. The many years, because this is the minimum number of years which required to educate one generation of students in the country of your enemy, exposed to the ideology of the enemy."

Ad

"The ideology is being pumped into the soft heads of at least three generations of American students, without being challenged or comfort-balanced by the basic things of Americans, and American categories, the demoralization process in the United States is basically completed already," the spy added.

Ad

Damon Hill reacted to the video by saying;

"You'll never believe this."

Snapshot of Damon Hill's Story...Credits-Instagram

The former Williams F1 driver was a key part of the broadcasting team and stayed with them until the end of the 2024 Brazilian GP.

Ad

Former F1 pundit gives his honest opinion on Lewis Hamilton's chances of winning another title

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill stated that the sport was witnessing the "last chapter" of Lewis Hamilton's glorious career as the latter marks his new journey with Ferrari in 2025.

Speaking with the Telegraph, the former F1 pundit reflected:

“We’re witnessing the last chapter. And he really doesn’t have anything else to prove. But let’s say there’s a sliver of a chance he is winning an eighth world title in a Ferrari… that would be like one of those stories that sport every now and then throws up...Can it happen? I don’t think it’s totally impossible.”

The former Mercedes has not won a championship since the end of the 2020 season and has only registered two race wins in the last three years as he has struggled to gel with the current generation of cars. With his two-plus-one deal at Ferrari, he would eye for more success driving for the most iconic F1 team on the grid.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback