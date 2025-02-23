F1 legend would “never” do one thing with Lewis Hamilton ahead of the 2025 F1 season with Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton is all set to debut with Ferrari on March 16, 2025 at the Australian Grand Prix. Ahead of the 2025 season, F1 pundit Martin Brundle has backed Hamiton, saying he apparently wants to prove that he made the right decision.

Ad

Hamilton, after 11 years in Mercedes, made a groundbreaking switch to Ferrari for the 2025 season. While the move came as a shock, the seven-time world champion revealed that donning a red suit had been his childhood dream.

Meanwhile, ahead of his debut year with the red team, Hamilton did his 1000 km TPC tests and also drove the 2025 season challenger, SF-25, on February 19 during the team's filming day.

While many fans initially doubted his decision, Martin Brundle, renowned F1 pundit, has backed Hamilton to prove a point.

Ad

Trending

Talking to The Sun, Brundle said (via Planet F1):

“I think Lewis will be energized completely. Lewis was fast, and I think he’ll want to show everybody he’s made yet another good decision. He’s got his hands full because Charles Leclerc is very fast."

He added:

"All the youngsters there, they’re barely half his age, some of them, and they’re fast and they’re fearless. I think he’s got a lot of hard work ahead, but I would never write Lewis out of my mind.”

Ad

When Lewis Hamilton joined Mercedes back in 2013, many pundits and observers deemed the choice a mistake as he was ditching a champion team in McLaren.

However, the switch turned out to be one of the most historic associations in the history of the sport, as Mercedes and Hamilton won six world drivers' championships and eight constructors' titles together.

Since 2021, the Brackley-based team has experienced some struggles. Hamilton won only two races in the last two seasons, which reportedly added to his frustration with his now-former team.

Ad

McLaren CEO expects Lewis Hamilton to be a championship contender

Lewis Hamilton at F1 75 Live - Show (Image Source: Getty)

Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, is set to debut for Ferrari in 2025. After accomplishing various milestones and records, he will embark on a fresh journey.

Ad

While Hamilton is 40 years old, McLaren CEO Zak Brown has backed Hamilton to be a championship contender. Talking to F1's official website, Brown said:

“I’m definitely anticipating Lewis being a championship contender. We and Ferrari ended last year with nothing between us, and I think that will continue.”

Hamilton last won a championship in 2020, equaling Michael Schumacher's record of winning the most titles in F1's history. While he came close to winning his record-breaking eighth title in 2021, a last-lap controversy in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix allowed Max Verstappen to claim his maiden title.

Regardless, Lewis Hamilton is being backed by his rivals to contest for the championship in 2025. Ferrari is also likely to be competitive, having made 99% changes to SF-25.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback