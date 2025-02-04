F1 maestro who led Ferrari to 14 world titles 'perplexed' by being snubbed by the Italian brand

Former Ferrari team principal Jean Todt is surprised by the lack of communication from the Italian team following his departure from FIA in 2021. He said that the Maranello-based team hasn't reached out to him for a potential role in the team, which left him perplexed.

Jean Todt was a pioneer of the Italian team's extraordinary run from 1994 to 2009. He initially joined the team as team principal before taking over as general manager of the racing division. He also served as CEO from 2004 to 2009.

Under his reign, the Maranello-based squad clinched 14 championship titles (drivers and constructors combined). Moreover, Todt played an instrumental role in Michael Schumacher's historic five-championship victories in a row.

However, in 2009, he joined FIA as president. He was re-elected twice, and after a 12-year stint, Todt stepped down from his role in 2021, with Mohammed Ben Sulayem taking charge as his successor.

Trending

Since he quit FIA, Todt has maintained a low profile. In his latest interview with La Repubblica, he revealed being disconnected from his previous organization, Scuderia Ferrari.

"Since I left, I have spoken to some members of the team, but since I left the FIA, I have never had any contact again. I must say that I was very perplexed given how much time I dedicated to this incredible company and how many results we achieved," Todt said (via Racingnews365).

Recalling his extraordinary time at Maranello, he added:

"When I arrived in 1993, there was a castle in ruins, the design area in England, and an old and unusable wind tunnel at the headquarters. But little by little we built a jewel. Alone I would not have done anything; I was good at forming and maintaining a team for years, making it a dream team."

The Italian team is embarking on a new journey in 2025 with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at their helm alongside promising Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc.

Jean Todt reveals key obstacle stopping Ferrari from winning championship

Ferrari at F1 Grand Prix Of Abu Dhabi - Post Season Test (Image Source: Getty)

Scuderia Ferrari came significantly close to winning the constructors championship in 2024 before McLaren swept the trophy at the title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Meanwhile, for the 2025 season, the team will have one of the most successful F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton, on board.

However, Jean Todt believes the problem with the Maranello-based squad is not the driver's lineup but the car. Talking to La Repubblica, he said (via Planet F1):

“What is Ferrari missing to win? The lineup with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz was a good pairing; they certainly didn’t lose because of the drivers. Obviously, even with Hamilton, the lineup remains top-level. Will it be better than the previous one? I have no idea; we’ll have to see the level of the car.”

The Italian team hasn't won a constructors championship in the last 17 years, which is one of the organization’s longest title droughts in the history of F1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback