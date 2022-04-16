F1 Miami GP faces last-ditch lawsuit for its cancellation

The F1 Miami Grand Prix is facing yet another hurdle as a group of residents Gardens have brought a lawsuit against the event in a last-ditch effort for its cancelation.

The residents of Miami Gardens, a locality surrounding the Miami Hard Rock stadium, have long opposed a Grand Prix being held there on the grounds of “intolerable” noise pollution.

As reported by the Miami Herald, the federal lawsuit is led by former Miami Dale commissioner Betty Ferguson and seeks to get the event scheduled for May 6-8 to be canceled.

The residents have citied an estimate made by an engineering firm which states the F1 race will generate upwards of 97 decibels in noise pollution within a 2.5-mile radius surrounding the Miami Hard Rock Stadium.

Under the city’s noise ordinance, no event should “unreasonably disturb the peace and comfort of adjacent residences”. Yet, the city of Miami hasn’t issued a special event permit for the Grand Prix, which exempts certain events from the noise ordinance.

A decision on whether or not to accept the lawsuit will be made by Miami-Dale Circuit Court Judge Alan Fine by next Monday. He will consider whether the court should protect the resident’s right for a peaceful neighborhood in the absence of the city enforcing a noise limit for the event.

As quoted by the Miami Herald, the Judge said:

“Numerous courts before me have resisted the temptation to jump into something that hasn’t been issued yet. Shouldn’t I wait to see if the city manager issues the special events permit?”

Miami GP’s rocky path to the F1 calendar

Since it was originally proposed in 2019, the F1 Miami Grand Prix has had to face several major hurdles. Originally planned around Port Miami, the event was moved to the city’s downtown area after complications, and then moved once again to the Miami Hard Rock Stadium and its parking areas.

Since then, the residents surrounding the stadium have staunchly opposed the event, citing adverse effects on their health from the noise and air pollution that the event might cause.

The event was even opposed by the city council at first, but changed course after several new members were elected in 2020.

