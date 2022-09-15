"A crown jewel; Horribly boring race"- Fans react to Monaco GP's multi-year deal with F1

F1's Monaco Grand Prix is one of the most historic tracks on the calendar. With its layout having remained almost the same since its introduction 72 years ago, it sits as a crown jewel of the sport. It's a street circuit that runs through Monaco, with an iconic tunnel and some of the tightest corners on the F1 calendar.
The circuit's longevity on the calendar has been questioned for some time now. However, recent news has brought it into the limelight again as a new multi-year deal between F1 and the Monaco GP could be coming soon.
Fans reacted to the news in a mixed way. Some love the authenticity of the track, while others find the race boring. Here are some of the best reactions:
Monaco is not completely suitable for modern F1 cars
Although it is a historic circuit, many don't find the race at Monaco interesting as modern F1 cars are felt to be too big for it. Cars today are almost twice as big as the older ones, making it extremely hard to perform any overtakes.
Charles Leclerc's pole lap during the 2021 qualifying session showed that a lap around the track doesn't even require an eighth gear. This shows how little energy is required on the track.
Another reason why the circuit is called "boring" is because of what was seen during the last two races there. The 2021 GP had a total of one overtake during the entire course of the race. During the 2022 GP, the final laps were just a train of cars trying to surpass each other. Alex Albon was blamed for ignoring blue flags during the final laps. But in all honesty, the track didn't offer opportunities for him to move away for the race leaders.
Nonetheless, the track is still considered a crown jewel for the sport, and a few more years of racing wouldn't be too bad, as some fans have suggested. The deal has not yet been finalized, but there is a good chance that it will be, considering the revenue it generates for Formula One.
What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..