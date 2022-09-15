"A crown jewel; Horribly boring race"- Fans react to Monaco GP's multi-year deal with F1

F1's Monaco Grand Prix is one of the most historic tracks on the calendar. With its layout having remained almost the same since its introduction 72 years ago, it sits as a crown jewel of the sport. It's a street circuit that runs through Monaco, with an iconic tunnel and some of the tightest corners on the F1 calendar.

The circuit's longevity on the calendar has been questioned for some time now. However, recent news has brought it into the limelight again as a new multi-year deal between F1 and the Monaco GP could be coming soon.

formularacers @formularacers_ | The Monaco GP will reportedly continue on the F1 calendar next season.



Fans reacted to the news in a mixed way. Some love the authenticity of the track, while others find the race boring. Here are some of the best reactions:

Jacob Antony @JacobCharles_22 @formularacers_ It's a crown jewel, gotta keep it. Yes, the race is boring but there is room for atlest one boring race a year. It was makes Qualifying and the strategy game thst much more exciting. @formularacers_ It's a crown jewel, gotta keep it. Yes, the race is boring but there is room for atlest one boring race a year. It was makes Qualifying and the strategy game thst much more exciting.

Offhand Bananas Official @Ravenkliff

Base them on the old cigar body style. @formularacers_ Probably absurd but teams should build Monaco Spec cars that are narrow enough to have a good race there.Base them on the old cigar body style. @formularacers_ Probably absurd but teams should build Monaco Spec cars that are narrow enough to have a good race there.Base them on the old cigar body style.

user331511551672 @user33151155161 @formularacers_ personally, monaco isn’t my fav race on the calendar but it’s a gem. it’s part of the original calendar in 1950 and it’s forms part of the little bit that’s left from those days. f1 envolved so much this gp is a little of what occurred in those times. they should keep it for sure @formularacers_ personally, monaco isn’t my fav race on the calendar but it’s a gem. it’s part of the original calendar in 1950 and it’s forms part of the little bit that’s left from those days. f1 envolved so much this gp is a little of what occurred in those times. they should keep it for sure

J San @jussan74 @formularacers_ Funny how people don't like a processional finish behind a safety car yet will argue for a race that has almost zero chance of overtakes and generally finish where you qualify. @formularacers_ Funny how people don't like a processional finish behind a safety car yet will argue for a race that has almost zero chance of overtakes and generally finish where you qualify.

J San @jussan74 @formularacers_ I get it is a historical track but this isn't 1950 and the cars have to be at least 2.5 times the size now. Stick the the Monaco Historical Event if you want nostalgia. @formularacers_ I get it is a historical track but this isn't 1950 and the cars have to be at least 2.5 times the size now. Stick the the Monaco Historical Event if you want nostalgia.

Mike @UNITEDM1KE @formularacers_ Horribly boring race but it’s an F1 staple glad to see it continue @formularacers_ Horribly boring race but it’s an F1 staple glad to see it continue

I Know Wheel @TheWheelKnower @formularacers_ Needs to be removed immediately along with all other street circuits @formularacers_ Needs to be removed immediately along with all other street circuits

Monaco is not completely suitable for modern F1 cars

Although it is a historic circuit, many don't find the race at Monaco interesting as modern F1 cars are felt to be too big for it. Cars today are almost twice as big as the older ones, making it extremely hard to perform any overtakes.

Charles Leclerc's pole lap during the 2021 qualifying session showed that a lap around the track doesn't even require an eighth gear. This shows how little energy is required on the track.

『𝚂𝚒𝚍𝚍𝙺_𝟾𝟷』 @SiddharthK_81 @formularacers_ For all DTS fans saying that Monaco should be sacked then I'll like to remind you that it's been there since 1950 and is part of the triple crown. If you don't like it then don't watch it. It's not like you guys watch F1 for racing or anything. You watch it cause you obsess... @formularacers_ For all DTS fans saying that Monaco should be sacked then I'll like to remind you that it's been there since 1950 and is part of the triple crown. If you don't like it then don't watch it. It's not like you guys watch F1 for racing or anything. You watch it cause you obsess...

Another reason why the circuit is called "boring" is because of what was seen during the last two races there. The 2021 GP had a total of one overtake during the entire course of the race. During the 2022 GP, the final laps were just a train of cars trying to surpass each other. Alex Albon was blamed for ignoring blue flags during the final laps. But in all honesty, the track didn't offer opportunities for him to move away for the race leaders.

PadreNando @Nanofathering 🏼 @formularacers_ I know some people are gonna be upset but this track have to stay. Hardest challenge for the drivers, most coveted win of the season , part of the triple crown, immense history ( the greatest drivers won there )Let’s have smaller/lighter cars and the racing will be much better @formularacers_ I know some people are gonna be upset but this track have to stay. Hardest challenge for the drivers, most coveted win of the season , part of the triple crown, immense history ( the greatest drivers won there )Let’s have smaller/lighter cars and the racing will be much better👍🏼

Nonetheless, the track is still considered a crown jewel for the sport, and a few more years of racing wouldn't be too bad, as some fans have suggested. The deal has not yet been finalized, but there is a good chance that it will be, considering the revenue it generates for Formula One.

