“Lewis recognizes that his shelf life is shorter than George's” – Damon Hill believes Hamilton will encourage Russell at Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton will be entering his 16th F1 season in 2022 and his eighth with Mercedes. It was announced last year that George Russell will line up alongside the seven-time champion in 2022.

Former F1 champion Damon Hill is of the opinion that the team dynamics in the team are set to change after the departure of Valtteri Bottas. He expects a harmonious relationship between the two Englishmen and revealed that he believes Hamilton is well aware that his future in the sport is limited compared to that of young Russell, given the significant difference in their age as athletes.

As reported by Motorsport, Hill described his expectations from the team in 2022:

"I'm sure Lewis will encourage George. I don't see it going wrong. Lewis recognizes that his shelf life in the sport is shorter than George's, so I'm sure he'll be willing to lend a hand if needed. That is probably not necessary at all."

He added:

"It's up to George to decide how he's going to handle it. You can approach such a situation with 'he is the enemy and I am going to teach him a lesson'. That might not be the smartest thing to do with Lewis next to you. So yes, we have a lot to look forward to.”

Hamilton is arguably the most successful F1 driver in the history of the sport so his experience will be invaluable for Russell. The 23-year-old is touted as one of the most exciting young talents in the sport and a real contender for the title, if given a car that has the potential to take him to the top.

"A way of distancing himself from Wolff" - Villeneuve on Lewis Hamilton retirement rumours

Throughout the 2021 season, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has had animated reactions to on-track events that have been captured on live television. Canadian former F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve believes that Hamilton, amongst rumors of his retirement, is also making an attempt to distance himself from the team principal to protect his reputation as a respectable athlete.

As reported by Express, Villeneuve said:

"I interpret his silence as a way of distancing himself from Wolff. You can lose in style, instead Toto behaved like someone who plays Monopoly, but, because he is losing, he throws it all upside down."

Also Read Article Continues below

Whether or not we see Hamilton on the track in 2022, only time will tell. If he does compete, one can expect him to give it his absolute all for a record eighth title that slipped through his fingers in 2021.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan