Christian Horner hopes to see Lewis Hamilton compete in 2022 F1 season

Ever since the controversial end to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where Lewis Hamilton painfully watched a record-breaking eighth world championship slip through his fingers, rumors regarding the Briton's retirement after the 2021 F1 season have amplified.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner expressed hope that Hamilton will return for the 2022 season. The Milton Keynes-based team put up a real challenge against Mercedes last year and didn't make it easy for them to take their eighth constructors' championship.

As reported by Wion, Horner gave his views regarding rumors of Hamilton's retirement:

"Certainly, hope Lewis will be around. Ultimately, it is his choice, his career and his decision. I am sure he will decide to do what he wants to do and what is best for him."

Commenting on Max Verstappen's maiden title, Horner said:

"Amazing reception to welcome Max back as a world champion. He has grown up with Red Bull, a product of the junior team. The way he drove last year, he fully deserved the world title."

Verstappen has previously said he wouldn't want his Mercedes rival to retire and hopes to see him drive in 2022. While the Dutchman will be determined to defend his title, Hamilton is expected to return stronger than ever.

Mercedes team boss compares Lewis Hamilton's fight with Ferrari to that with Red Bull

Hamilton had largely gone unchallenged until the 2021 season, when Verstappen grabbed his maiden championship. The last time Mercedes was seriously challenged was in 2017 when Sebastian Vettel had some exciting duels with Hamilton, yet nothing that could possibly compare to the Red Bull-Mercedes rivalry of 2021.

As reported by Auto Motor Sport, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff described the difference between Ferrari and Red Bull as championship rivals:

"With the Ferrari, the power came from the engine. We knew then that we could beat them if we managed to make up for the deficit on the straights. Ferrari also made more mistakes. With Red Bull it was an open exchange of blows, like two boxers taking turns blowing punches."

Also Read Article Continues below

Ferrari have had a difficult few years, but are certainly making their way back to the top. Given the new technical regulations, the team is expected to come back stronger in 2022.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan