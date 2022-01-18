Damon Hill calls Max Verstappen's F1 title win over Lewis Hamilton "unsatisfactory"

Max Verstappen's maiden world title win was a euphoric moment for many, including the Red Bull driver himself. However, the circumstances under which the win came have been categorized as 'unsatisfactory' by Damon Hill.

Damon Hill is a former F1 driver who is now a presenter for Sky F1. He also won the 1996 F1 world championship whilst driving for Williams.

During a Sky F1 panel discussion, Hill shared his thoughts on the conclusion of the 2021 season, saying:

“I think ultimately the Lewis Hamilton fans feel very aggrieved because, and Lewis Hamilton may well do and Mercedes do, the way the decision went disadvantaged them and they feel robbed. So there is a lot of ill feeling obviously."

Hill then went on to add:

“But in the Dutch camp, was it a satisfactory way of deciding a championship? You have to say it was unsatisfactory."

One of the most competitive F1 seasons in recent memory saw both title protagonists arrive in the final race of the year deadlocked on points.

Many expected a battle right to the end between the two. While the fight went down to the last lap, the surrounding circumstances left a sour taste in the mouths of many fans, primarily those supporting Hamilton.

Michael Masi's decisions towards the end of the race played a pivotal role in deciding the outcome of the race and the title as a result. However, Hill has also stated that 'there was no crime' in Max Verstappen's title win. Hill has also told scores of Lewis Hamilton fans to 'get over' the result.

"I'm just going to drive to the limit"- Max Verstappen reveals mindset towards end of 2021 season finale

Max Verstappen revealed the thoughts racing through his mind during the final laps of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The Dutchman was in P2, chasing Lewis Hamilton while Christian Horner prayed for a miracle on the Red Bull pit wall.

Speaking to Sky F1 at the Red Bull factory during their title celebrations, Verstappen explained his mindset during the final 10 laps. He said:

"It looked very tough out there. Of course, I could see they were quicker. I think we tried everything as a team and I also said to myself, 'I'm just going to do everything I can. I'm just going to drive to the limit. I'm going to give it my all and I'm not going to make it look easy for them."

Also Read Article Continues below

That mentality proved to be crucial for the 24-year-old, who was able to catch and pass Lewis Hamilton on the last lap of the race to win the title amid controversy.

Edited by Diptanil Roy