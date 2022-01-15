"There was no crime" - Damon Hill on Lewis Hamilton vs. Max Verstappen season finale controversy

Lewis Hamilton's loss of the 2021 F1 drivers' world championship was seen as an unjust outcome by many. Former world champion Damon Hill, however, has said that 'there was no crime' in the way the fate of the title was decided.

During a social media exchange with another user, an irate Hamilton fan insinuated that a crime was committed against the Briton and the answer to that was justice. This is how Hill responded to the user:

“This is the sort of thing I’m talking about. There was no crime. There was a massive mess. We’ll never know what should have happened. Maybe Lewis (Hamilton) would have won. Maybe not. But we can never know for sure. Totally unsatisfactory. But there is nothing that can change the result.”

37-year-old Hamilton had a potential eighth world title in his grasp when Nicholas Latifi spun out on lap 54 and called the Safety Car into play. The Briton stayed out on older hard rubber while his title rival Max Verstappen opted to gamble on fresh soft tires.

Race director Michael Masi allowed only five lapped cars stuck between Hamilton and Verstappen to unlap themselves on Lap 57 as opposed to the entire field. Masi then called in the Safety Car without following the correct protocol so the final lap of the race could end under green flag conditions. The rest is history.

Hill, the F1 world champion for 1996, has also told Hamilton's fans to 'get over' the outcome of the 2021 world championship. All the while vociferous fans of the Mercedes driver have started an online petition to overturn the results of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton's F1 return contingent on FIA investigation result

Lewis Hamilton's silence ever since his P2 finish at the Yas Marina Circuit on December 12, 2021, has been deafening for many, primarily the FIA and F1.

Speculation continues about the 'disillusioned' 37-year-old's future in the sport. Reports suggest his return is dependent on the outcome of the FIA's internal investigation into the climax of the 2021 season finale.

New FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has reportedly been in direct contact with Hamilton via text message. The Emirati is said to have made resolving the controversy around the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix a priority.

