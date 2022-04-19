"It’s where our heritage is" - Carlos Sainz hoping F1 calendar can find compromise to keep classic European races

Carlos Sainz has expressed his concern for some classic European races that could be left out of the calendar as F1 expands to newer and more lucrative venues.

Over the last few seasons, F1 has chosen to add races in Saudi Arabia and America. The inaugural Miami GP will be held this year, and the Las Vegas GP will join the calendar in 2023.

With a total of 24 races permitted in the season, it leaves some tracks at risk of being cut altogether.

Speaking in an interview carried out by gpfans.com, Sainz hoped F1 could compromise and strike a balance when building their calendar. He said:

"I think there needs to be a limit for the number of races that we keep adding, so in the end some other races are going to pay the price of having to stay out. Obviously big fan of having to go to Miami and Vegas, but at the same time, big loss having to lose classic European races, I think."

"Hopefully, for the future, we can find a compromise where maybe races that cannot afford to be in the calendar every year, year-in, year-out, can be in the calendar once every two years, once every three years, you know?"

The Ferrari driver added:

"Business is business. Liberty and Formula 1 will look at what they have to do, I guess, for business, but I wouldn't like to stop racing in Europe. I think it's a great place to go racing, it’s where our heritage is and I think we need to keep coming back, even if it's not every single year, but at least keep it on the calendar."

"I have learned from it" - Carlos Sainz eager to put difficult 2022 F1 Australian Gp weekend behind him

Carlos Sainz is keen to put the disappointment of the 2022 F1 Australian GP behind him and bounce back with Ferrari in Imola.

The Spaniard had to navigate through multiple issues while he was at the Albert Park Circuit. He qualified in P9 before spinning out of the race altogether on lap3.

Speaking to racingnews365 after the race, Carlos Sainz said:

“The important thing is that I learned from it, [and] that we also learn as a team from it. To be more perfect, to be more strong, to be more robust in all the aspects, and keeping in mind that [there are] 20 races to go, that anything can happen. We can only use this weekend as a booster, to make sure that we learn from it and [that] we have [a] more perfect 20 races left.”

Ferrari have confirmed that they will not be bringing any big upgrades to the F1-75 for the 2022 F1 Imola GP on account of the sprint race on Saturday.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh