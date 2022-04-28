Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen equal 43-year old F1 Grand Slam record 

Current world championship leader Charles Leclerc achieved his first F1 Grand Slam at the 2022 Australian Grand Prix. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen secured the second Grand Slam of his career in the very next race weekend at Imola. He became the fourteenth driver in the sport's history to score more than one Grand Slam in his career.

Together, the drivers broke the record to become the first two drivers in 43 years to score an F1 Grand Slam in the same season.

The 1979 F1 season was the last time that two different drivers scored a Grand Slam in the same year. The feat was achieved by former drivers Gilles Villeneuve and Jacques Laffite.

Charles Leclerc is comfortably leading the world championship standings with a total of 86 points. However, if Red Bull manage to keep their reliability issues in check and if Max Verstappen continues to perform at the level he currently is, the Monegasque will soon have a real target on his back.

"Relief to see that chequered flag" - Red Bull boss reflects on the 2022 F1 Imola GP

Red Bull absolutely dominated the Imola Grand Prix last weekend, taking home a whopping 58 points overall.

On the F1 Nation podcast, Red Bull boss Christian Horner reflected on the strong weekend, given that it was only the second race weekend that the team did not suffer reliability issues:

“My foot was tapping more than Charles Leclerc’s helmet! The problem with a race like that is with the last 10, 15 laps, you can only lose. Then there were reports of weather to come and you can see it’s easy to put a wheel on a wet kerb and it just seems to take forever those last 10, 15 laps, but it’s always a relief to see that chequered flag.”

Speaking about Lewis Hamilton's struggles at Imola, Horner added:

"Lewis had a horrible weekend but he hasn’t forgotten how to drive. Five races ago they were fighting for a World Championship. They will get that car sorted out and he can still be a factor in this championship. We don’t underestimate any of our opponents and all we can do is focus on ourselves and try to ensure we maximise the opportunities and make sure we take them.”

Red Bull currently stand second in the constructors' standings and are once again chasing their fifth world championship title this season.

Edited by Prem Deshpande