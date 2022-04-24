F1 2022: What do the constructors' standings look like after the Imola GP?

Red Bull managed to have its best weekend of the 2022 F1 season on Ferrari's home soil at the Imola Grand Prix. While the Prancing Horse left the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit still in the lead, Red Bull has significantly begun closing in on the team. Max Verstappen scored a combined 34 points in this weekend's sprint race and main race earlier this Sunday, while Sergio Perez made his contribution by coming in second.

What helped Red Bull close in even more than it would have expected from this weekend was how devastating this Sunday turned out for Ferrari. Carlos Sainz was knocked out of the race on the very first lap after making contact with Daniel Ricciardo. As a result, the Spaniard has only contributed four points to the team this weekend from Saturday's sprint race. Current championship leader Charles Leclerc was on course to finish third, if not second, until he hit a barrier with ten laps remaining, costing him a fourth consecutive podium finish.

The incident, however, allowed Lando Norris to pick up his first podium of the 2022 F1 season with a third-place finish. This result contributed significant points to McLaren, who now stands fourth in the F1 constructors' standings with a total of 46 points.

Mercedes dropped to third in the standings after another poor weekend from seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton despite a strong fourth-place finish from George Russell. Williams, too, continued to have an underwhelming weekend, leaving Imola with zero points.

Aston Martin scored their first points of the season with a double-points finish for Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll, pushing them up to ninth in the standings while Williams is back to being last.

Alpine and Alfa Romeo switched positions in the standings with a particularly strong weekend for Valtteri Bottas, who secured a fifth-place finish in the race. This was certainly a weekend to forget for Alpine as Fernando Alonso was the second driver to not finish the race today, while Esteban Ocon came fourteenth.

Yuki Tsunoda drove an impressive race and secured significant points for AlphaTauri with a seventh-place finish while Pierre Gasly remained outside the points. Haas had a difficult weekend, with only one car in the points once again, and now stands eighth overall.

Here are constructors' standings after the F1 Imola GP

Pos Team PTS 1 Ferrari 124 2 Red Bull Racing RBPT 113 3 Mercedes 77 4 McLaren Mercedes 46 5 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 25 6 Alpine Renault 22 7 AlphaTauri RBPT 16 8 Haas Ferrari 15 9 Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 5 10 Williams Mercedes 1

