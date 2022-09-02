"I would like results quicker rather than later"- Daniel Ricciardo open to rejoining Alpine next year

Daniel Ricciardo is not ruling out a return to Alpine but has admitted that his future moves will be determined solely by the ability to be competitive.

Ricciardo started in F1 in 2013 with Scuderia Toro Rosso (now AlphaTauri) before making a name for himself at Red Bull between 2014 and 2018.

The 33-year-old chose to leave for Renault in 2019 in what many considered to be an erroneous move on his part. Since then, his career trajectory has not seen too many positives.

Ricciardo has scored a total of 19 points in 14 rounds of racing this year, and his best result was a P6 finish at the 2022 F1 Australian GP. He is set to end a disappointing spell at McLaren after it was confirmed that they had mutually agreed to terminate his contract with one year remaining.

While McLaren did offer Daniel Ricciardo the chance to drive for them in other disciplines, the Australian has his heart set on F1 and wants to remain in the series next year.

When asked if he had thought of replacing the outgoing Fernando Alonso at Alpine, which was Renault in his time, the Honey Badger admitted that he had. In an interview with Sky Sports F1 ahead of the 2022 F1 Dutch GP, Ricciardo said:

"I think how it ended, yes. It was tough because we made the announcement before racing had even started that year and it was COVID and there was a lot going on.

"So for sure, it was a little bit…awkward is probably the right word for it, but I think once we went racing and once we had the year we had, I think everyone saw that I was dedicated to making the most of that year. But yeah, time will tell, we’ll see what feels right and is right.

He added:

"But it’s purely going to be on where I feel I can be the most competitive and that’s ultimately what it’s going to come down to. It’s not going to be about any other factors."

Daniel Ricciardo cites Sergio Perez as example of how quickly things can change in F1

Daniel Ricciardo is choosing to see Sergio Perez's career trajectory as an example of how quickly things can change in F1.

After McLaren decided to terminate his deal at the end of the season, the Honey Badger's future in the sport is in the air as things stand. However, he is still optimistic about his chances going forward.

Daniel Ricciardo spoke about it in an interview with motorsport.com prior to the summer break. He cited Sergio Perez as an example to keep persevering and said:

“I was saying it when I was 27, ‘ah, I’m getting older!’ - in a way, yes, I’m getting older, but I think also I know a bit more about the sport now, and I know that things do take time. We all believe we can win. So it’s like, well I want to win tomorrow, but it’s not always like that."

Ricciardo went on to add:

"Even now, talking about 2024 or ’25, in a way it’s hard to think that far ahead. But it’ll come around quickly. You can also take like little things from if it’s a [Sergio] Perez, when his career looked over, and now he’s potentially fighting for a world championship. The sport can change so quickly.”

Daniel Ricciardo is currently P13 in the World Drivers' Championship standings and has not scored any points since the 2022 F1 French GP.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh