"Many have failed" - Daniel Ricciardo opens up on struggles of mental health

Daniel Ricciardo has once again raised his voice to champion better mental health during a conversation with a representative of the law firm, Ashhurst.

The Australian is no stranger to the topic, having used his platform to increase awareness during his time at Renault as well.

@DanielRicciardo shares why it's important to talk about mental health with @Ashurst. It's #TimeToTalk . 🗣

Here's what Daniel Ricciardo had to say about speaking up and how it can be a powerful instrument for someone struggling with mental health issues:

"I think talking is the first step. So, that's why it's important to talk about because that's where it all starts I think and that's where, you know, I'm sure many have failed to make that first step because it's probably the biggest and hardest step. So, yea, now with it being more of an let's say open topic, I think it is encouraging a lot more people to talk."

The 32-year-old also touched on how mental health issues are often stigmatized and misconstrued by those not in the eye of the storm. He went on to add:

"I think some of the misconception is mental health means that I have just, you know, dark thoughts and only dark thoughts but it can be very much more kind of basic as well. And if I'm feeling down, why haven't I been happy for the last four days. You know, it can be a lot more simplified than that."

"A friend is your best asset" - Daniel Ricciardo highlights importance of friendships for improved mental health

Ricciardo also stressed the importance of having a proper support system while fighting such tumultuous battles in mind by saying:

"I think that's why having just anyone, a friend... some of those people are a bit hesitant to reach out to mom and dad because it does feel personal. They don't want their mom or dad to be concerned. So, sometimes a friend is your best asset in a situation like that."

Daniel Ricciardo also admitted using journals to write down his thoughts and vent in times of difficulty. The Australian was cut off from his near and dear ones for the majority of 2020 and 2021 owing to his nation's stringent laws regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ricciardo's McLaren teammate Lando Norris has also been vocal about improved mental health. Norris is a proud supporter of 'Mind', a charity dedicated to championing better mental health and reducing stigma around such important topics.

