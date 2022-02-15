F1 announces new points system for Sprint races

On Feburary 14, F1 announced that the sprint qualifying format would return in 2022 to three Grand Prix events with a modified points system. Set to take place in Imola, Austria as well as Brazil, unlike in 2021, the 2022 sprint sessions will reward points to the top eight finishers rather than just the top three.

Additionally, instead of three points for the driver who finishes first, eight points will be rewarded down to a single point for the one who finishes in eighth. The session on Saturday will determine the starting grid for the main race on Sunday at the three events. The revamped points system will give more drivers an incentive to battle it out during the sprint.

As reported by The Race, the FIA issued a statement regarding the sprint qualifying sessions for 2022:

"Following a review of the three sprint events that took place in 2021 and a recognition by all that the format created positive benefits for the sport, three sprint events were proposed for 2022, acknowledging this as a sensible number in light of the pressures already on the teams for this season with the introduction of major changes to the regulations."

Another change brought about is that pole position will be awarded to the driver who tops the qualifying session on Friday of a sprint weekend for statistical purposes. This means that the fastest driver on Friday will be awarded pole position on a sprint weekend. However, he will only start the final race on Sunday if he manages to top the sprint session on Saturday.

F1 introduces a new plan for shortned races after Spa fiasco in 2021

The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix broke the record to become the shortest F1 race in the history of the sport. It happened due to heavy rainfall which made it impossible for the race to go on beyond four minutes and two laps behind the safety car. This enraged the fans, especially those physically present at the race. In line with this, as reported by The Race, it has been announced that the race will need to go on for at least two laps without a safety car for for drivers to be eligible for points.

According to the new plan for such events, if the race leader completes over two laps but less than 25% of the scheduled F1 race distance, points will be awarded on a 6-4-3-2-1 scale to the the top five finishers of the race.

If at least 25% but less than 50% of the race has been completed, points will be rewarded on a 13-10-8-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale to the top 9 finishers.

If the leader completes at least 50% but less than 75% of the race, the top 10 drivers will be awarded points on a 19-14-12-9-8-6-5-3-2-1 scale.

