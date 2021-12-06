"F1 has a big ripple effect" - Reema Juffali on the impact of Formula 1 in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's first female racing driver, Reema Juffali, has been named ambassador for the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

In an exclusive with Sportskeeda, she shared her thoughts on the massive impact the race has had on society in her country.

When asked what changes F1 could bring to Saudi Arabia culturally, here's what Juffali had to say to Sportskeeda:

"F1 has a big ripple effect that it leaves behind. This is still the beginning for us but I can see that interest sparked in everybody. It's going to allow them to dream about opportunities, whether it's in the media, in hosting events. People are definitely, from the back of this, going to be doing things around Formula 1, leading up to Formula 1."

The 29-year-old has inspired thousands of girls all over the country to follow their dreams, especially when it comes to sporting activities.

"Sports unite people" - Reema Juffali

Having started three years ago, Reema Juffali has been recognized in Saudi Arabia for her work.

She believes that bringing this international sport to her home city, Jeddah, has had, and will continue to have, a significant impact on the social and cultural environment in Saudi Arabia.

Reema Juffali told Sportskeeda:

"Having international events like this, it's not something you can quantify. Sports unite people and Formula 1 clearly has done that here in Saudi."

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit has electrified the whole country and brought it to a global platform this weekend. The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has offered an exhilarating experience for all F1 fans across the world with drama between the two title contenders Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton on every corner and promises exciting races in the years to come.

