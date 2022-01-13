Ferrari announce 2022 driver academy lineup led by Mick Schumacher

The Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) has confirmed its 2022 line-up with a roster of nine drivers in total.

Team Principal Mattia Binotto confirmed the same by saying:

“The 2022 Ferrari Driver Academy intake starts its journey today. It’s always a significant day for the girls and boys involved and also for Ferrari, because this programme is an important part of what ‘#essereFerrari’ means.

The FDA’s role is not simply to get the best out of the most talented youngsters and lead them to race our cars in Formula 1, it is also about forming people and drivers who are able to make the most of the values that Ferrari represents."

The FDA started in 2009 and has been a stepping stone into F1 for drivers like Sergio Perez, the late Jules Bianchi and current driver Charles Leclerc to name a few.

The 2022 line-up of drivers will be led by Haas F1 driver Mick Schumacher. Son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, the German has been a member of the FDA since January 2019.

Russian Robert Shwartzman remains a member of the FDA. However, the 2021 Formula 2 runner-up was not present at the first camp of the year in Maranello.

Commitments in the IndyCar series mean Callum Ilott will take what many in the sport call a ‘gap year’. Meanwhile, Marcus Armstrong has been dropped. The entire line-up is as follows:

Mick Schumacher, Robert Shwartzman, Arthur Leclerc, Dino Beganovic, Maya Weug, James Wharton, Oliver Bearman, Rafael Camara, and Laura Camps Torras.

Ferrari expect 'simple discussion' for Carlos Sainz's contract

The Scuderia expects a simple discussion regarding contractual negotiations with Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard had a brilliant debut season with the Italian team. He finished 2021 with four podiums and a P5 finish in the championship standings and beat Charles Leclerc in P7.

While his contract is set to run out at the end of 2022, this is what Team Principal Mattia Binotto had to say about Sainz's new deal:

“I don't know what his vision is as a driver. First, I want to know how he (Carlos Sainz) experienced the season, then we can look to the future. No doubt it will be a simple discussion.”

Should discussions not go as planned, the team may turn to one of its many FDA members to fill the Spaniard's shoes.

