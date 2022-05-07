"It's thanks to the show that F1 is showing" - Ferrari team boss believes 'F1 business is going very well'

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto feels F1 has done a tremendous job in catapulting the sport's popularity to higher echelons in recent years.

Binotto feels the hype around the 2022 F1 Miami GP is the perfect example of how the sport has been embraced by American fans.

During a press conference ahead of the race at the Miami International Autodrome, the Ferrari man elaborated by saying:

"Generally speaking, it seems that the F1 business is going very well, and it's not only Miami. Miami is one example, but it's all that is happening around us in terms of sponsorship interest, in terms of new tracks coming onto the calendar."

Binotto went on to add:

"I think it's a great moment. I think it's thanks to the show that F1 is showing, it's thanks to - certainly during Covid - how the FIA have been great to still organise calendars with 17 races in 2020, and last year as well with several races – more than 20. Overall, I think it's very positive, and you can see Netflix, the digital communications, the broadcast, it's all good and positive. Looking at the race track, when you're coming to see so many people now being there, it's fun."

The race in Miami is the first of two races to be held in the United States of America this season. Las Vegas is all set to join the calendar in 2023 as well.

Binotto is open to the idea of having six Sprint races in 2023 F1 season

Ferrari's team principal Mattia Binotto is open to the idea of F1 adding more Sprint race weekends to the calendar for the 2023 season.

In an interview after the first Sprint weekend at the 2022 F1 Imola GP, the Italian said:

“It [six sprints] is one of the points we will discuss for next year during the F1 Commission [meeting. It is on the agenda, and it is the intention to run six Sprint events. We are in favor because it will give better opportunities for the show and the revenues, so it's right to support. In terms of costs, it has been discussed, the cost cap, the revenues, what may be worthwhile.”

One should note that the decision to have more Sprint races could have a significant impact on the operating costs of all the teams. This is all the more important when taken in conjunction with F1's budget cap, which all teams must adhere to.

