"He belongs in a car that's better than the Haas"- Former F1 driver on Mick Schumacher after his 'impeccable performances' in 2022 season

Mick Schumacher, who is racing in the second season of his F1 career with Haas, scored his very first championship points this year and has shown improved consistency, as compared to last year. Despite the lack of clarity regarding the German's future in the sport, former F1 driver Hans-Joachim Stuck believes that not only has Mick Schumacher proven his talent enough to remain in the sport, but also enough to race for a team that can offer him a competitive package.

As reported by Eurosport, the 71-year-old said:

"He has proven his skills this season. He belongs in a car that's better than the Haas. If it doesn't work out with another team for any reason, he just has to do it with Haas for another year. But if Mick can't find another cockpit, I wouldn't understand Haas putting on a circus there. Because they won't get any better."

"I would be very surprised if Schumacher didn't find a job anywhere. He shows impeccable performances, the people in charge can see that. He also has a great name. A team looking for a young driver can do no better than sign a Mick Schumacher. Before he gets a cockpit in Formula 1, he is in good hands with Haas. He has to stick with it, show himself and set an example, as he has already done this year. But not racing in Formula 1 for a year would be deadly."

Mick schumacher's seat at Haas in danger according to former F1 driver

Mick Schumacher's contract with Haas is set to expire at the end of the 2022 season. His uncle, Ralf Schumacher, believes that the young German's spot in the sport may be in danger. The former F1 driver revealed that Felipe Drugovich could potentially be a threat when it comes to securing a seat in Haas for 2023.

As reported by Formula1news, the 47-year-old said:

“Well, I have to say, Mick obviously started very weakly. Mick started weakly in relation to [Kevin] Magnussen, you just have to see it that way. But, he found his way and at the right time. And in Hungary with the package, I think he did a decent job. You couldn’t expect much more from that either. That’s why everything is on schedule. And no matter how: I mean, Haas is a team where you can show yourself for the first time this year.”

“He’s already done that a few times and will continue to do so, hopefully with the update too. And if he has another opportunity where he can show himself, then fine, but the main thing is that he has a decent cockpit in the Formula 1. As a rule, August or September is the time when you look around for drivers. I mean, there are also some from Formula 2 who are a bit pressing, of course, and also have money. There Drugovich is involved, after three or what feels like four years he has gone ahead.”

Mick Scumacher currently stands fifteenth in the drivers' standings with twelve points to his name and a ten-point deficit to his team-mate Kevin Magnussen, who stands eleventh.

