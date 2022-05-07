“If he doesn’t deserve it, who does?” - Oscar Piastri is the ‘perfect choice’ to replace Nicholas Latifi, says Ralf Schumacher

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher recently claimed that Alpine reserve driver and Formula 2 champion Oscar Piastri would be "the perfect choice" to replace Nicholas Latifi at Williams and partner Alex Albon.

Commenting on the current driver line-up at Williams, Schumacher told Sky Deutschland:

"The Williams investors want two strong drivers in the car. Albon is doing a great job and the difference to Latifi is very, very big.”

He added that Latifi:

"draws attention more to himself more through his accidents.”

Speaking about Oscar Piastri as an option to replace the Canadian at Williams, Schumacher added:

"Piastri would be a perfect choice. A young talented man who won Formula 3 and Formula 2 in his first year. If he doesn’t deserve it, who does?”

Oscar Piastri @OscarPiastri I’m super excited to announce that I will be Reserve Driver for @AlpineF1Team in 2022. It’s the next step in our partnership, and I’m massively thankful for Alpine’s continued support. I can’t wait to see what we can achieve next year! I’m super excited to announce that I will be Reserve Driver for @AlpineF1Team in 2022. It’s the next step in our partnership, and I’m massively thankful for Alpine’s continued support. I can’t wait to see what we can achieve next year! https://t.co/Yjrn0jzWaU

Latifi has been with the team since 2020 and partnered George Russell for two seasons. As of today, the 26-year-old has been outperformed by his team-mate in every season and has lately been under a lot of scrutiny for underperforming and making significant mistakes.

Alpine have been clear that they hope to offer Oscar Piastri a seat when the car is capable of finishing on the top step of the podium and when the Aussie is prepared to compete at that level. Esteban Ocon is on contract with the team until the end of the 2024 season and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso is delivering some exceptional drives.

Hence, it is unlikely that the French constructor will be switching up their line-up for next season, although team principal Otmar Szafnauer revealed that the team will make a decision regarding Piastri's place in the sport by July this year.

Alpine drivers claim Oscar Piastri "deserves" an F1 seat

Alpine seem satisfied with their current driver line-up. When asked about Oscar Piastri's shot at the much-coveted F1 seat, both Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso agreed that the Aussie has the talent and puts in the hard work to make it work in the sport.

As reported by The Independent, Ocon revealed that he expects to see the 21-year-old racing in F1 soon:

“I’m very sure he’s going to have a seat in Formula One shortly. I don’t know where in the paddock, but opportunity comes for the ones who deserve it. And Oscar is one of them. He’s won all the major titles and he’s very professional and dedicated. So yeah, I’m sure you will see him around pretty soon.”

Fernando Alonso added:

"He’s a good guy, obviously very talented, won all the junior categories until now, which obviously shows that he has the talent. [He’s] very professional and hardworking on the simulator and on the factory, in all our meetings. He’s still very young. Hopefully he finds a seat soon.”

Several fans were shocked to learn that Piastri was not offered a seat for the 2022 F1 season, although there seems to be a lot more certainty regarding his place in the sport for next year.

