"It was just as good as Melbourne for me" - Alex Albon thrilled with P11 finish at 2022 F1 Imola GP

Alex Albon drove one of the greatest races of his F1 career at the 2022 Australian Grand Prix two weeks ago. He scored the first championship point of the season for Williams with a phenomenal tenth-place finish. While the 26-year-old missed out on points at the Imola Grand Prix this Sunday, he claims to have been happy to have maximized his opportunity, comparing it to his drive in Melbourne.

In a post-race media interaction, Albon reflected on the weekend in Italy, emphasizing that he did as well as he possibly could, given the circumstances. He said:

“Honestly, I was really happy with it, it felt like it was just as good as Melbourne for me. We maximised what we could do. We overtook some cars on track with pace, and then they were quicker than us, and we held off. We obviously have a low downforce configuration for this weekend, which is not fun for the others, but for us, it kept us in front.”

The Williams' lack of performance as compared to the rest has been apparent this season. Alex Albon, however, spoke about examples such as their low-drag set-up that allows the team to make up for the gap to the midfield, saying:

“It’s things like that, we don’t have the fastest car out there, but we make the most of our opportunities. I feel like it’s a shame we missed out on points by one position, but it just shows you we are taking opportunities and we’re doing things different, and we almost made it work again.”

The Williams driver, who finished eleventh at the Imola Grand Prix, is confident that the team has the potential to develop significantly over the year in their championship fight.

"We've got a good package" - Alex Albon is confident in Williams' potential this season

After spending a year on the sidelines, Alex Albon returned to F1 to race for Williams in 2022. The Thai-British driver has already done a splendid job of breathing life into a team that has undoubtedly been struggling in the past few years.

He managed to score a point for the team within the first three races of the season and is confident that the Silverstone-based team has the potential to significantly improve over the year. As reported by formula1.com, Albon said:

“We’ve got a good package underneath us and we need to stick to the plan. We need to upgrade, we need to update through the season, and that will put the car in a better window. We are still quite early in the season, so it’s hard to really say where we’re at. But, I think the first signs are that we are getting the car in a place where we can exploit the potential. We’ve got a good platform to work with. We know the car’s weaknesses and we’ll focus on addressing them.”

Williams is currently last in the constructors' standings as Aston Martin overtook it by four points at the Imola Grand Prix last weekend.

