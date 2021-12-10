"It doesn't matter" - Max Verstappen claims method is unimportant as long as he wins

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has spoken after what has been a season loaded with crashes, controversial penalties and epic battles. He claims the team wants to finish off the season "in style" and win the championship regardless of the method in doing so.

He has had his dissatisfaction with some of the decisions made regarding several incidents in the tournament. Although there is nothing he can change about the past, he will give it his all in the upcoming weekend in Abu Dhabi.

In an interview at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, here's what Max Verstappen had to say:

"It doesn't matter in what way, as long as you know, we win. That's the most important."

The Dutchman's utter determination in every single race this season, despite several instances of poor fortune, has brought him to the final race. He sits level with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

There is no doubt that Max Verstappen is set to do everything in his power to bag his first championship victory at the Yas Marina Circuit.

"We had an amazing year" - Max Verstappen on his team's performance in 2021

The final race of the 2021 season this weekend will decide which driver emerges victorious as the championship title winner. Max Verstappen is already pleased with his performance and that of his team this season. However, he expressed the team's desire to finish off the season with a final win.

He added:

"You know especially since last year where they [Mercedes] were so dominant and I'm just happy to be here and just look back at the season already. We had an amazing year anyway but of course now we are here, as a team we want to finish it off in style."

With "one final push," Max Verstappen is set to put up a fight and take the battle till the end.

