Sebastian Vettel reacts to the possibility of Max Verstappen breaking his own record

Sebastian Vettel is the only driver to have won an F1 drivers' championship, let alone four, with Red Bull, a record that may be broken by Max Verstappen this weekend at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The German claims he does not care about this given the fact that "the team has changed a lot" since 2014 which was his last year with Red Bull.

Answering a question by Niharika Ghorpade of Sportskeeda, Vettel said:

"It would be great also to see them winning. For the constructors obviously, it has got a bit harder, in terms of the points... they dropped back after the last but I'll be happy for them to win the championship because I have such nice memories."

With Max Verstappen heading for the final race on equal terms with title rival Lewis Hamilton, although Vettel has no real preference towards either driver, he is definitely biased towards his former team and hopes to watch them take on a fifth world championship with Verstappen.

He added:

"From a driver's point of view, both deserve it, from a team's point of view for sure I'm in a way closer to Red Bull than I am to Mercedes and it would be nice if they would get another championship so my record doesn't list anywhere, so it's okay."

Max Verstappen to be possibly the second Red Bull driver to take a maiden win in Abu Dhabi

As Max Verstappen may himself this weekend, Sebastian Vettel also bagged his maiden F1 championship title at the 2010 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, making a possible championship win for the Dutchman with Red Bull on the same circuit rather poetic.

Vettel became the youngest driver to become an F1 world champion at the age of 23 in 2010. In a race where the championship could have gone to three other drivers — Vettel's Red Bull teammate Mark Webber, Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, and McLaren's Lewis Hamilton — the young German took the laurels in a dramatic season finale.

The 2021 season finale may have only half the title contenders, with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, in contrast to 2010, but the season nevertheless has been a similarly dramatic one, if not more.

Although Vettel's record may take a while to break, the Yas Marina Circuit may deliver the Austrian team a dream win for their young and determined star Max Verstappen.

