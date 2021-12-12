"Just watch everything unfold": Lando Norris doesn't "want to get involved" in Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen's title battle

After a sensational final lap in Q3, Lando Norris will be starting the final race of the 2021 F1 season on the second row. He will start just behind the two title contenders.

However, the championship battle is something that the Briton would prefer to stay out of and just enjoy as a spectator without any form of involvement.

The start is likely to be one of the most crucial moments of the Grand Prix in this race. Hence, it is rather difficult to say whether Norris will try to go for it and finish strong. He could also let Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have their own fight ahead.

Here's what the 22-year-old had to say about following the two title contenders in the thrilling, title-deciding race:

"I'm a bit nervous because I kind of just want to stay where I am and just watch everything unfold in the first few laps or even the whole race but I also don't really want to get involved too much because it can cause a lot of controversy."

A near perfect strategy executed by Red Bull in Q3 put both cars into the first two rows. There is no doubt that Sergio Perez is going to do everything in his power to get past McLaren from P4 and into the podium positions. He will pose a real threat to Lando Norris.

"If I have a chance, I'll go for it" - Lando Norris on starting behind the two title contenders

The second half of the 2021 F1 season has not been the easiest for Lando Norris. However, with a P3 finish in qualifying at the Yas Marina Circuit, the McLaren driver is set to try and regain his P5 position. He had lost the position to Charles Leclerc in the drivers' standings last weekend.

Lando Norris added:

"I don't know whether to go for the move, not go for the move but I'll do my best and if I have a chance, I'll go for it.

Lando Norris has had arguably his best season in F1 so far and is yet to take his first win. Starting from a podium position, there is no doubt that the Briton will drive to finish the season on a high. He will try to maintain the podium position, if not attack the two title contenders ahead.

