French newspaper declares Lewis Hamilton as 2021 F1 champion

Lewis Hamilton has been anointed as an eight-time world champion, not by F1, but by a French newspaper.

The publication has run a fresh cover for their latest issue. They have hailed Lewis Hamilton as the world champion for 2021 instead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

French journalist Daniel Ortelli shared the cover via a tweet on social media whilst claiming it would "make some noise".

It is unclear if the move comes as a direct response to the shocking footage of Michael Masi essentially colluding with Red Bull's Christian Horner and Jonathan Wheatley towards the end of the 2021 F1 season finale.

Hamilton was on the precipice of winning what would have been an unprecedented eighth world championship in F1 in Abu Dhabi. A late crash by Williams' Nicholas Latifi saw the emergence of the Safety Car followed by a chain of questionable decisions from Race Director Michael Masi.

New footage from the end of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix showed Masi almost acting on the orders of the Red Bull bosses with regard to the restart of the race with one lap remaining. Lewis Hamilton's fans have been left incensed ever since the revelation.

The Briton had gone on a self-imposed social media hiatus in the immediate aftermath of the controversial end to the 2021 campaign. Hamilton ended that spell away from the public eye on February 5, stating that he was 'back'.

Lewis Hamilton's silence ensured his 'opinion is noticed' as per Jeroen Bleekemolen

Lewis Hamilton's decision to let his silence speak for him played a pivotal role in having his opinion noticed, according to Dutch racing driver Jeroen Bleekemolen.

Bleekemolen is an active Le Mans driver who has also found success in the FIA GT Championship in the past.

The Dutchman was in conversation with NOS in the Netherlands when he was asked about the seven-time world champion.

Bleekmolen said:

"Hamilton is trying to increase the pressure on the FIA motorsport federation and is powerful. I think he wants to get some people out of there, like race director Michael Masi. Lewis wants to turn it upside down. He can do that. He has a lot of influence as the greatest of all. Some people will disappear.”

Masi's fate as Race Director hangs in the balance as the world waits for the FIA to conclude their ongoing internal investigation. Reports indicate he could be a proverbial 'sacrificial lamb' to the slaughter when the results of the aforementioned investigation are revealed.

Edited by Diptanil Roy