"There is still so much more for us to do" - McLaren leads by example, receives FIA's Environmental Accreditation award for ninth consecutive year

McLaren have been given the FIA's Environmental Accreditation for the ninth successive year in 2022.

The team from Woking first got a three-star accreditation from the FIA in 2013.

The FIA primarily assists in the measurement and enhancement of environmental performance by stakeholders involved in global motorsports.

Kim Wilson, the team's director of sustainability, spoke about the team's aspirations for a sustainable future after being conferred with the award. She said:

“McLaren Racing has a legacy of sustainable leadership, and we recognize our responsibility to provide solutions to sustainability challenges through our people, operations and practices."

"Receiving the FIA Environmental Accreditation for the ninth year running shows that we continue to make steps in the right direction, but we know that there is still so much more for us to do."

"We will continue to focus on implementing a circular mindset and educating our people to raise further environmental awareness, alongside the FIA’s recommended areas of improvement.”

The FIA Environment and Sustainability Commission president, Felipe Calderon, also congratulated the British outfit, saying:

“I congratulate McLaren Racing on its significant achievement of renewed three-star FIA Environmental Accreditation, which demonstrates the strength of its long-term commitment to environmental sustainability. McLaren became the first motorsport organization in the world to receive FIA Environmental Accreditation in 2013."

"They deserve a better car" - McLaren boss after a tough start to 2022 season

McLaren boss Andreas Seidl has admitted that Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris deserve a better car than the MCL 36 they drove during the first two races of 2022.

Speaking in an interview after the Saudi Arabian GP, the German engineer said:

“I was really very happy to see, despite the disappointment for Lando [Norris] and Daniel [Ricciardo], and they deserve a better car from us, how they are dealing with the situation. They kept the positivity up throughout the weekend in Bahrain."

"They understand it is not just about driving the car, it is also about showing leadership, especially in these situations, together with me as well. It is our responsibility now that we lead the team back to where we want to be, back to where we have to be. As I said before, I am confident we will come back.”

Seidl and co. will be hoping for a turn of fortune when F1 action resumes with the 2022 Australian GP at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne.

