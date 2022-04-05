Watch: Daniel Ricciardo launches shoey-inspired wine and decanter

McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo has launched his own shoey-inspired wine and decanter collection. The Australian collaborated with St Hugo Wines to make this unique product, sending fans into a frenzy on social media.

Ricciardo has always been known to be the comedian on the grid, with a selection of unique comments from the Aussie over the years. This time, however, the driver released a hilarious marketing video for his newest collaboration with St Hugo Wines, which includes a new range of wines, DR3 II, and a 'Shoey'-based decanter. Watch the witty clip below:

Daniel Ricciardo's latest range of wine features a Cabernet - a type of wine made from Cabernet Sauvignon grapes - and a Shiraz - a wine made from Syrah, or Shiraz grapes. The driver said about his new collection:

"There's an expressive Cabernet that bursts onto the centre of the palate. We have a big, luscious Shiraz, with dark berry flavours that unfold with the focus...of a diamond."

The McLaren driver then revealed a glass decanter that is shaped exactly like his racing shoe, giving fans an opportunity to drink from the Aussie's shoe without all the gross-ness that comes with it.

Note: The wine is only available in Australia as of now.

Daniel Ricciardo is hopeful the newly-revised Albert Park Circuit will aid overtaking

McLaren @McLarenF1 🦡 is back in town!



#AusGP The🦡 is back in town! The 🍯🦡 is back in town! 🇦🇺#AusGP https://t.co/qCfdTKJyJH

F1 returns to the iconic Melbourne circuit for the first time since 2019, giving fans a lot to cheer about. However, the track has now undergone some major changes in a bid to aid overtaking at the semi-street venue. This is the first time changes have been made to the epic track since its introduction in 1996.

The apex of turns 1, 3, 6, and 14 have been widened, while turn 11 has been slightly shifted and widened. A fourth DRS zone has also been added to the venue, making it the first in F1 history.

Daniel Ricciardo welcomed the new changes to his home track, claiming the track has been too narrow to overtake in the past.The McLaren driver believes the upcoming changes to the track will allow for greater slipstreaming and more daring overtakes. He said:

“It was always a track where overtaking was difficult because it was quite narrow and very fast. In general, in Formula 1, it becomes more difficult to follow other cars in corner combinations the faster we go. Widening the apex of some corners I think will help create more room for some daring overtaking or choosing a different line to get out of the dirty air.”

As the driver has had a dismal start to the 2022 season, fans are hoping Daniel Ricciardo makes a comeback drive at his home venue. Catch the action live as F1 returns to the iconic Melbourne circuit this weekend.

Edited by Arnav