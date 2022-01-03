Watch: When Michael Schumacher surprised the F1 world with pole lap in Monaco 2012

Michael Schumacher was one of the most dominant F1 drivers during his time with Jordan, Bennetton, and Ferrari. When the German retired and then returned to race for Mercedes in 2010, many felt he was past his prime.

Michael Schumacher spent three seasons with Mercedes during his second coming. However, it wasn't until the 2012 Monaco Grand Prix that the German rolled back the years to put on a clinic at the Principality.

Mercedes thought they had a winning formula on their hands when they took over 2009's title-winning Brawn GP outfit. They were in for a rude awakening, however, as Mercedes were nowhere near as competitive in their first three seasons.

In the 2012 season, Michael Schumacher was arguably in the fifth-best car on the grid in his Mercedes. But that did little to stop the then 43-year-old German from putting together one of the finest qualifying performances of his illustrious career. Watch it in all its glory here:

Michael Schumacher did not get to keep that pole, unfortunately. The seven-time world champion had picked up a five-place grid penalty before stitching together that stellar lap. While he had to start his final Monaco Grand Prix from P6, everyone was reminded that form is temporary but class will always be permanent.

Chef from Michael Schumacher's favorite restaurant sent Christmas card by son Mick Schumacher

Michael Schumacher's son Mick Schumacher took time out to send a special Christmas card to his father's favorite restaurant.

Mick Schumacher sent a personalized card with his entire family featured on it, with Michael Schumacher and his wife Corrina in a sleigh being pulled by daughter Gina. Mick Schumacher leads their sleigh with his 2021 Haas car.

In addition to the card, Mick Schumacher also sent a signed helmet to the restaurant. The establishment shared a picture of the card on their social media page.

The young German concluded his maiden season in F1 in 2021. Mick Schumacher placed in P19, one spot ahead of his teammate Nikita Mazepin. He will return to F1 in 2022 with Haas and has also been named as one of Ferrari's reserve drivers for this year.

