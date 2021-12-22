Mick Schumacher named as Ferrari reserve driver for F1 2022 season alongside Antonio Giovinazzi

German F1 driver Mick Schumacher is all set to become Ferrari's reserve driver for the 2022 F1 season, the Italian team have confirmed.

Mick Schumacher, son of 7-time drivers' world champion Michael Schumacher, will be joined by Antonio Giovinazzi as the two reserve drivers for the Scuderia.

Mick Schumacher will also race in F1 with the Haas F1 team, to whom he is contracted for 2022, alongside Nikita Mazepin.

Ferrari Team Principal Mattia Binotto confirmed Mick Schumacher will be eligible to stand-in for Charles Leclerc or Carlos Sainz in 11 races, should the need arise.

Giovinazzi, who is expected to move to Formula E next season, is eligible to be a stand-by for the other 13 races in the 23-race calendar for next season.

"Whenever he (Antonio Giovinazzi) will be at the race track he will be our reserve driver. And as well he will be available to our customer teams, so both Haas and Alfa Romeo. For the remaining 11 races. Mick Schumacher will be reserve driver for Ferrari."

Mick Schumacher's parent team Haas have roped in Brazilian driver Pietro Fittipaldi as their reserve driver. The grandson of the two-time world champion Emerson Fittipaldi has featured twice for Haas in 2020, after Romain Grosjean's fireball crash in Bahrain.

Mick Schumacher praised by Ferrari's Mattia Binotto for 2021 performances

Ferrari Team Prinicpal Mattia Binotto was full of praise for Mick Schumacher after the German's debut season in F1 in 2021.

A product of Ferrari's fabled Drivers' Academy, Mick Schumacher outclassed teammate Nikita Mazepin for the majority of the year.

Binotto has now said that Mick Schumacher will continue to receive support from Ferrari as he develops. This will include working with Ferrari's state-of-the-art simulator as well as the consultancy and inputs of Ferrari engineers back in Maranello.

The 22-year-old German has been touted to reach the apex of the sport in the coming years. Apart from being the son of the mercurial Michael Schumacher, Mick Schumacher came into F1 as the reigning F2 drivers' world champion for 2020.

Ferrari will be keen to hold onto Mick Schumacher and help him hone his skills. With Carlos Sainz on a short contract, he could be a viable replacement for the Spaniard to partner Charles Leclerc, who has a long-term deal in his pocket.

Edited by Diptanil Roy