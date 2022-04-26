Former F1 driver says Charles Leclerc 'just wants too much' after 'unnecessary' error at 2022 F1 Imola GP

Ralf Schumacher believes Charles Leclerc should have been content with P3 and not gone on the charge towards the closing stages of the 2022 F1 Imola GP.

Leclerc was chasing after Sergio Perez in P2 when Ferrari decided to call him in for soft tires in the hope of getting Red Bull to react and push for P2.

The Monegasque did close in on Perez before an error saw him spin and damage his front wing. Another pit stop dropped him to P9 before a salvage mission saw him cross the line in sixth place.

Ralf, the brother of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, feels Charles Leclerc should have been tactful on a day when the Scuderia only had one car in the fight against Red Bull.

The 24-year-old's teammate, Carlos Sainz, was taken out of the running on the opening lap of the race by Daniel Ricciardo.

During a discussion on Sky Germany, Schumacher said:

"The car was there, the opportunity was there, only both drivers made too many mistakes this weekend. [Charles] Leclerc drives over the kerb and just wants too much – in a situation that isn’t necessary at all. He should have accepted taking third place."

"That’s also the key to a World Championship. It will have to be discussed. Now the opportunity is there and then everyone has to go along with it. It’s not just about driving a fast lap, it’s about them driving consistently without taking any risks. That just has to be discussed now."

The error cost Leclerc and Ferrari seven points, which is all the more damaging when one considers that Red Bull left Imola with the maximum points haul possible bar one. However, team boss Mattia Binotto has reiterated that they have no regrets over the decision.

“It is a very strong car for sure" - Charles Leclerc pleased with Ferrari F1-75 after a good start to 2022

Charles Leclerc believes the Ferrari F1-75 is a very strong car that fits his driving style after it helped him race into the lead in the World Drivers' Championship standings.

Speaking in an interview prior to the 2022 F1 Imola GP, Leclerc heaped praise on his car, saying:

“It is a very strong car for sure. I think until now it’s fitting my driving well. I understood the car very early in the season and I think that is helping me for now. This has been a good surprise. But yeah, we need to keep pushing obviously. For now, it’s going extremely well.”

Leclerc has two weeks to regroup before returning to battle Max Verstappen at the inaugural Miami GP.

