"We're fully motivated" - Red Bull driver details preparation for 2022 F1 season

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won his first world championship title last season. It was Red Bull's fifth win and the Milton Keynes team is going into a new era of F1, ready to put up another fight against the Silver Arrows.

While two-time race winner Sergio Perez claims he is much more settled into the team, team boss Christian Horner has revealed that the team is progressing well and is energized for the 2022 season.

As reported by GP Fans, Horner commented on where the two Red Bull drivers stand after the first session of pre-season testing in Spain:

"We’ve got a great team and we’re fully motivated coming into this season. Max felt the car was good to drive. It is going to be a good year for Checo, now he is in his second year with us and is more familiar with the team.”

Describing his motivation going into his second season with Red Bull, Sergio Perez said:

"It is a lot better, definitely, to be in a second year with the team. Arriving and already knowing who to speak to, knowing how the car felt last year and how it is like this year. It is really enjoyable to do a second year with the team and I'm looking forward to these new regulations."

While he may not have had the most consistent season, the Mexican managed to take one win and finish the year in fourth, behind his team-mate and two Mercedes drivers.

Given that the RB18 is not entirely suited to Verstappen, the new car may possibly be easier to adapt to for Perez. Whether or not Red Bull are able to maintain their place at the top in the 2022 season, only time will tell.

Max Verstappen reveals he enjoys driving Red Bull's 2022 challenger

Most drivers admitted after the first session of pre-season testing that the cars are heavier than before and will require some level of adapting and getting used to. However, Max Verstappen claimed that the new RB18 is enjoyable to drive and that he is pretty happy with the look of the car.

Post testing, Verstappen shared his experience in the car:

"Everything was working well, the car felt good, it just continued from what I did on Day 1, [which was] the most important objective here for us. The car runs really well. In general, the weight is a bit up, but I really enjoy driving the car, it has a nice stable balance and I think they look cool as well – that’s always nice to jump into.”

The Dutchman is going into the 2022 season motivated to defend his title and is expected to bring back the aggression and speed on track very soon.

