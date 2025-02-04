F1 paddock member drops 2-word reaction to Max Verstappen posting an image with Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland

F1 paddock member Ruth Buscombe gave a short and sweet reaction to Red Bull's Max Verstappen posting an image with Manchester City forward, Erling Haaland, on his social media. The Dutch driver is preparing in the off-season for the forthcoming 2025 campaign where he would have the opportunity to go for his fifth consecutive world championship.

The 27-year-old defended his title in 2024 staunchly from the challenge of McLaren driver, Lando Norris, who gave him a tough fight with the fastest car on the grid. Verstappen hung on to his title after pulling out some excellent performances in the second half of the tear.

On his social media platform, Instagram, Verstappen posted a picture with Manchester City star, Erling Haaland, a couple of days after the Norwegian scored for the team in their 5-1 loss to Arsenal in the League.

The Red Bull driver, who supports the Dutch club, PSV Eindhoven, posted the Dutch and Norwegian flags in the caption with a handshake emoji in the middle.

Former Sauber Head of Strategy and paddock member, Ruth Buscombe, gave her two-word reaction to the post in the comments section, saying:

"Simple Humble"

Ruth Buscombe's reaction to Max Verstappen...Credits-Instagram

Max Verstappen has also interacted with other football players like Sergio Aguero and Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk.

Former Liverpool manager expressed his desire to meet Max Verstappen

Former Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, stated that he would like to meet four-time F1 world champion and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen to discuss "many things."

Klopp, who joined Red Bull as its Head of Soccer after his Liverpool job, spoke about the Dutchman on the Austrian brand's official website and said:

“There are so many things to talk about! Not just how focused he is, but all kinds of things. It’s really crazy. I would love to spend time with him to understand how he can do that under the threat of 300 miles an hour in a car and still be in his absolute best mindset. Super interesting. How can Max Verstappen be fully focused at that speed? I’d love to know. Give me that info, and I’ll try to take it into football.”

Germán's move to the Austrian team caught many by surprise given that he had mentioned his desire to take a break from football. The F1 world champion told Sky Sports in Austin that he was aware of Klopp's arrival and said:

"I knew for a long time already that they were talking and that it was close to being signed. I think it's great. Red Bull are investing a lot in, also in football. With the teams they have already, there's a lot of talent which has come through already. With someone like Jurgen in charge from the top, he has a lot of experience and has managed a lot of clubs. It's great for the organisation."

Max Verstappen will continue to race for Red Bull until the end of his current deal in 2028 despite interests from other teams like Mercedes and Aston Martin.

