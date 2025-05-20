F1 Penalty Points: Drivers' penalty points before the 2025 Monaco GP

The F1 penalty points system was introduced by the FIA to help keep the driving standards in check. The sport didn't have a standardized system in place prior to that, and the penalties would cause a lot of controversy. To add to this, there was a lack of consistency, which stemmed from the fact that no standardized method had been set up to determine what should and should not happen in case of a certain incident.

Ad

As a result, the F1 penalty points system was set-up. As a part of this system, drivers are handed out penalty points on the basis of on track transgressions that they commit. These could be anything from dangerous driving, to causing a collision, or for that matter, just simply speeding in the pitlane.

If a driver accrues 12 F1 penalty points, he gets banned for a race. Kevin Magnussen became the first driver to do so last season and was subsequently banned. As we get ready for the F1 Monaco GP, where do the drivers stand in terms of penalty points? Let's take a look.

Ad

Trending

F1 Penalty points before Monaco GP

#1 Lando Norris

Penalty Points: 3

Lando Norris now has three F1 penalty points to his name.

Three points: Ignoring yellow flags at the 2024 F1 Qatar GP (expiring on December 1, 2025)

#2 Oscar Piastri

Penalty Points: 4

McLaren's Oscar Piastri picked up two F1 penalty points at the Abu Dhabi GP for contact with Franco Colapinto, taking his total to four.

Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 8, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Liam Lawson at the 2024 Brazilian GP (expires on November 2, 2025)

Ad

#3 Charles Leclerc

Penalty Points: 0

Ferrari's Leclerc has managed to maintain a clean slate over the last 12 months.

#4 Lewis Hamilton

Penalty Points: 0

Leclerc's new Ferrari teammate, Lewis Hamilton, has also maintained a clean slate over the previous 12 months.

#5 Max Verstappen

Penalty Points: 8

Max Verstappen has eight penalty points now, with the reigning world champion accruing two more for his collision with Oscar Piastri at last season's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

One point: Driving unnecessarily slowly in the 2024 F1 Qatar GP Qualifying (expires on December 1, 2025)

One point: VSC infringement in the 2024 F1 Brazilian GP Sprint (expires on November 1, 2025)

Two points: Forcing Lando Norris off track during the 2024 F1 Mexican GP (expires on October 27, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Norris at the 2024 F1 Austrian GP (expires on June 30, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 8, 2025)

Ad

#6 Yuki Tsunoda

Penalty Points: 0

Tsunoda has a clean slate going into his second race with Red Bull.

#7 George Russell

Penalty Points: 1

Mercedes driver Russell has one penalty point to his name.

One point: SC infringement at the 2024 F1 Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)

#8 Kimi Antonelli

Penalty Points: 0

Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli has a clean slate for now.

#9 Fernando Alonso

Penalty Points: 2

Aston Martin veteran Fernando Alonso now has just two F1 penalty points next to his name as the other three expired before the race.

Ad

Two points: Causing a collision with Zhou Guanyu at the F1 Austrian GP (expires on June 30, 2025)

#10 Lance Stroll

Penalty Points: 2

Stroll has accumulated two F1 penalty points over the past 12 months.

Two points: Causing a collision with Alex Albon at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)

#11 Pierre Gasly

Penalty Points: 0

Gasly doesn't have any F1 penalty points yet.

#12 Franco Colapinto

Penalty Points: 2

Franco Colapinto has two penalty points to his name going into Imola GP.

Ad

Two points: Causing a collision with Liam Lawson at the 2024 F1 Mexican GP(expires on Oct 27, 2025)

#13 Esteban Ocon

Penalty Points: 2

Ocon now has two F1 penalty points in the last 12 months.

Two points: Causing a collision with Pierre Gasly at the Monaco GP (expires on May 27, 2025)

#14 Ollie Bearman

Penalty Points: 2

Bearman has two penalty points to his name going into the fifth race of the season.

Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto at the 2024 Brazilian GP (expires on November 2, 2025).

Ad

#15 Liam Lawson

Penalty Points: 6

Lawson now has 6 penalty points after an action-packed F1 Bahrain GP.

Two points: Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)

One point: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)

One point: Causing a collision in the Miami GP (expires on May 3, 2026)

#16 Isack Hadjar

Penalty Points: 0

Hadjar has a clean slate for now.

Ad

#17 Carlos Sainz

Penalty Points: 2

Former Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz now has two F1 penalty points to his name.

Two points: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)

#18 Alex Albon

Penalty Points: 2

Albon has two F1 penalty points to his name.

Two points: Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)

#19 Nico Hulkenberg

Penalty Points: 4

Hulkenberg has four F1 penalty points.

Two points: Causing a collision with Yuki Tsunoda at the 2024 Italian Grand Prix (expires on September 1, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso during the 2024 Austrian GP Sprint (expires on June 29, 2025)

Ad

#20 Gabriel Bortoleto

Penalty Points: 0

Bortoleto has a clean slate at the moment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charanjot Singh Kohli Charanjot is an F1 writer and Content Specialist at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience covering news, trends, and analyses related to the sport.



He started watching F1 when Narain Karthikeyan made his F1 debut in 2005 and was hooked when Kimi Raikkonen delivered a stunning lap in Monaco in the same season. He has been with the firm for almost 4 years and tries his best to put his links in the F1 paddock to the best use so as to report relevant and accurate information.



Charanjot has interviewed Indian motorsports driver Kush Maini during his time with Sportskeeda. He has also written 4K+ articles on the sport and is the key factor behind all the F1-related content that goes out in the domain.



If given a chance, he would like for India’s Buddh International Circuit to be added back to the calendar. A Mechanical engineer and an MBA, Charanjot aims to spearhead the cause of making F1 a mainstream sport in India. Apart from F1, he also follows MotoGP, cricket and MMA. Know More