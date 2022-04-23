×
"The Red Bull comes into play later" - F1 pundit expects 'very interesting' 2022 F1 Imola GP

Aditya Talpade
Modified Apr 23, 2022 10:15 PM IST
News

F1 pundit Anthony Davidson claims the difference in tire degradation between Red Bull and Ferrari might be the deciding factor in Sunday's 2022 Imola GP main race.

That winning moment! 😍Max left no stone unturned in his quest for victory against championship leader Charles Leclerc! 🔥#ImolaGP #F1 https://t.co/lJhc1xSQFc

Max Verstappen pipped Charles Leclerc to take the win in the Imola GP sprint race after the latter's tires degraded heavily towards the end of the 21-lap sprint race. Verstappen got off to a poor start despite having started in pole position, with the Monegasque taking the lead in the race before Turn 1. While it seemed like the Ferrari driver had a natural pace advantage over the Dutchman, the reigning world champion bided his time, choosing to strike at the perfect moment. Leclerc's pace dropped incredibly as his front-left tire started degrading at a rapid pace.

Davidson thinks both teams perform differently at different points during the race, with Ferrari benefiting from lower track temperatures. He said:

“Who knows how it’s going to unfold in tomorrow’s race with the different tire strategies coming into play? The Ferraris seem to have the upper hand in cooler conditions when the tyres are trying to get up to speed and grip, then the Red Bull comes into play later on when tyre deg(radation) starts to come into it. Very interesting!”

Max Verstappen starts in pole position for Sunday's F1 2022 Imola GP main race

Inside the garage for the #F1Sprint winning moment 🤩🏁 https://t.co/wX3WYVUhOl

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen will start Sunday's F1 Imola GP in pole position after a late overtake on rival Charles Leclerc during the closing stages of the sprint race. His teammate Sergio Perez had a brilliant race, finishing in P3, despite starting seventh on the grid. The Mexican fought his way through the field, making good use of his Red Bull Powertrains engine in DRS.

Another driver who DRS-ed his way to the front of the grid was Ferrari's Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard had a woeful qualifying session on Friday after crashing out in Q3. The 27-year-old, however, charged through the field all the way back from P10, ultimately finishing in P4 ahead of Sunday's main event.

Meanwhile, seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton struggled for pace in the midfield, having dropped down to P14 from P13. Teammate George Russell didn't fare much better either, finishing the sprint race in P11.

As it stands, Verstappen holds the advantage over Leclerc. Red Bull's reliability issues, however, may prove to be difficult for the Dutchman yet again this weekend. Catch the action as F1 goes live at Imola for the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix main race.

Edited by Anurag C

