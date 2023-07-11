F1 pundit feels Max Verstappen forced to do “knife-edgy driving” at the British GP

F1 pundit Peter Windsor recently dissected Max Verstappen's drive at the 2023 F1 British GP. Although the Dutchman won the race after briefly losing the lead to Lando Norris, Windsor feels that it was not all smooth sailing for him.

Speaking on his YouTube channel about the British GP, Windsor initially urged people not to take Verstappen's driving for granted since it was somewhat difficult for him to pull off a victory.

He also explained how the Red Bull RB19 was not up to the mark at Silverstone.

"It’s very easy to underestimate how good a job Max did today. The car was not in the same sort of sweet spot that it is usually, it was still very good, there is still a lot of good things about the RB19," Windsor said.

Furthermore, the F1 pundit explained how Max Verstappen had to drive the car on edge, especially on medium tires.

"But Max actually had to do a lot more sort of knife-edgy driving, very finger tippy, just make sure he got everything right. And we saw that in particularly on the stint with the softs, but also to some extent on the mediums, it was really difficult for him, even when he got the lead, to really get any sort of lead over Lando [Norris]," Windsor added.

Although Windsor feels Verstappen struggled to keep distance from Lando Norris, the unprecedented speed and control from him and the car allowed the Dutchman to win the race by several seconds, thereby further extending his lead in the championship.

Max Verstappen's views on different teams going up against Red Bull each race weekend

Max Verstappen recently spoke about how on each race weekend, there are different teams going up against Red Bull and challenging them.

He is confused about which of them is a constant threat to the reigning world champions since none of them has consistently been up there.

He said at the post-race press conference:

"It’s very confusing to me because every single race weekend, it's someone else. I think it is because it's so close behind that if you get your car in a little bit of a better window, it works on one particular track."

Verstappen added:

"The stable factor so far is that every single weekend, it seems like we are on top, which of course is the most important from our side. But again, Hungary is a completely different track, we will put some upgrades on the car there, and hopefully, they will work well."

This somewhat holds true since at the beginning of the season, Aston Martin looked quite strong, in one or two races, Ferrari was also closer to Red Bull, while in others, Mercedes was stronger.

In the 2023 F1 British GP, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri from McLaren have suddenly entered the mix. However, Max Verstappen is happy with his and his team's consistency in being on top in almost every race.

